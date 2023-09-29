Murray Stenson. Photo: Dan Crawford.

Murray Stenson, the Seattle barman who was a mentor figure to legions of young mixologists in the aughts and early 2010s, died on Sept. 22 at the age of 74. Since then, there has been a great outpouring of memories on social media—anecdotes that are known in bar circles as “Murray Stories.”

Some of the stories had to do with his infallible memory. He could remember a customer’s name and preferred drink after a single visit to whatever bar he was working at. Some had to do with his nimble and swift skills behind the stick, talents that earned him the nickname “Murr the Blur.” Still others had to do with “Murray Mail,” his way of communicating through coasters. Stenson would often write a recipe or a bar recommendation on the back of a coaster for a customer. If he knew a patron was headed to a bar in another city where Murray knew the bartender, he’d staple a $20 to the coaster as a pay-it-forward tip.

I’ve written about these things, and other aspects of Stenson’s life and career in an article for Vinepair, which went live today. The piece contains remembrances and insights from Seattle people who knew Stenson for many years, including Robert Hess, Paul Clarke, Jamie Boudreau and Keith Waldbauer.