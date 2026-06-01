An afternoon scene at The Peek Inn in Brooklyn.

I have gone on the record with the idea that the hot dog is the ideal bar food. And, lately, more and more bars seem to agree. Perhaps none of the new bars have pulled off the balance of cocktails to franks, in terms of quality and creativity, as well as The Peek Inn has in Greenpoint, Brooklyn.

The Peek Inn opened in January at the corner of Driggs Avenue and Sutton Street and personifies the best aspects of what immediately comes to mind when we think “corner bar.” It’s friendly, accessible, cozy, on the small side, affordable, unpretentious and can satisfy in both the food and drinks departments.

The Peek Inn is the work of Brent Young and Mike Haigis of The Meat Hook, the Brooklyn boutique butcher with two locations in the borough and one in Hudson, NY. It makes perfect sense, then, that any bar they came up with would involve meat somehow. And so it does, including a short menu of hot dogs, all $7: the Street Cart Dog, the Flo’s Dog and the Casey’s Diner Dog.