The entrance to the Drum Bar inside the Hotel President in Kansas City.

If you’re interested in checking out a cocktail bar on a Monday or Tuesday night in Kansas City, you’re basically out of luck. The town doesn’t just roll up the sidewalks at 9 p.m. on those nights; it doesn’t roll them out at all. All the hot drinking spots are dormant. If you desire a fine mixed drink, I discovered, your primary options are at the hotel bars downtown.

Luckily, I was in one of those hotels, the Hotel Phillips, and a few of the others—the Hotel President, Hotel Kansas City and Hotel Savoy—were all within walking distance. So we decided to go to all of them and make a night of it.

Kansas City is very good at holding on to its old hotels. Most American cities have managed to retain one or two of their great old lodging houses. Milwaukee has the Pfister. Louisville has the Brown and the Seelbach. Richmond has the Jefferson. Nashville has the Hermitage. But Kansas City has several, and they’re all clumped together within a few blocks off West 12th Street.

We decided to begin our hotel bar crawl at the hotel furthest from the Phillips—the President—and work our way back. The Hotel President was built as the President Hotel in 1925. The President’s hotel bar is called the Drum Room and it has a history. It opened in 1941 and once had a nifty Drum-shaped bar at its center. Frank Sinatra and Benny Goodman supposedly played there (though I can find no evidence of that). The hotel closed in 1980 and was dark for nearly a quarter century, but was renovated in 2000 and reopened. It was remodeled in 2012, taking its current form, with the Drum Room’s bar along one of the walls and a restaurant on the lower level. It’s now a Hilton.

The Drum Bar as it was when it opened in 1941.

Before I get into how bad our experience at the Drum Room was—and it was bad—I’d like to say that the Drum Room has one of the best, most striking facades of any bar I’ve ever seen. It’s a corner entrance with a revolving door. The walls outside are covered in cream and aquamarine tiles. The one window has metal frames and curves with the line of the wall. The aluminum awning soars out over the sidewalk and holds up a cursive red neon sign reading “Drum Room.” Atop that is a glowing red snare drum held at a tilt. Simply stunning.