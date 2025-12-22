A trayful of barbecue at Arthur Bryant’s.

One time, I had one of my cocktail books reviewed by a barbecue writer. He didn’t like it, and I was pretty pissed. What does a barbecue writer know about cocktail culture anyway?

But if that’s the world we live in, it might as well go both ways. So, here’s me writing about barbecue!

I recently visited Kansas City for the second time. I understand that there are several barbecue capitals in this big ol’ country of ours and people like to fight over who cooks their meat best. But anyone has got to acknowledge that Kansas City is one of those towns worth arguing over. So I’d have been a fool if I had left town not having tried a few of the famous barbecue joints.

Arthur Bryant’s Barbeque

Last time I was in Kansas City, I went to a grand total of one barbecue place. And I went there for a literary reason, not a culinary reason. New Yorker food writer Calvin Trillin has gone on the record as saying that Arthur Bryant’s is his favorite restaurant in the world. And where Trillin goes, I’ll go.

This time, I went to Bryant’s solely for the food, which had impressed me favorably the first time. I also like the atmosphere. Arthur Bryant’s is located in a building out in the middle of nowhere, far from the city center. It’s like a meat oasis, surrounded by blocks of wilderness.