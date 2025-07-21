A lovely set-up at The Punch Room in Madrid.

In the 20 years I’ve been going to Tales of the Cocktail, the annual cocktail convention in New Orleans, I’ve been an seminar attendee, seminar moderator, seminar panelist, Spirited Award nominee, Spirited Award presenter and speaker. This year, however, will be the first time I will be a host.

On Tuesday, July 22, at the New Orleans Pharmacy Museum (for many years a popular and atmospheric spot for Tales events), I will co-host with Gates Otsuji an event featuring punches and bartenders from three of the international locations of The Punch Room, the in-house cocktail bar of the EDITION Hotels.

A peerless Punch Room pour.

The Punch Room chain was born in 2013, when classical punch recipes were being rediscovered and served by craft cocktail bars in London, New York and beyond. I recall The Punch Room at the London EDITION Hotel–the first one to open—being all the rage when I traveled to London in 2015.

Since then, Punch Rooms have opened in Barcelona, Madrid, Singapore, Rome, Tokyo, and Shanghai. The bars are unique in that they continue to serve the very useful purpose of promoting and celebrating the art of the punch. In fact, even though many cocktail bars still feature a punch of the day on their menus, no bars have done more to educate the public in all things punch than The Punch Rooms.

The Punch Room in Madrid.

My crash course in the ways of The Punch Room came in 2023 when I visited three locations in quick succession in Spain: Madrid, Barcelona and a three-day pop-up at FIBAR, a bar show in Valladolid. As I wrote of the latter on The Mix at the time:

[It] was housed in a large wooden box and was the only enclosed drinking experience at the convention. Inside was a roughly 20’ x 20’ wood-paneled facsimile of a Punch Room, with couches, chairs, tables, soft lighting and a small bar in the back. I sunk into an armchair in the corner. The menu featured punches from the London, Madrid and Barcelona locations. I had two from Madrid: the White Elephant (reposada Tequila, Dewar’s 8YO Caribbean, amaro, mango, bergamot and pineapple cordial) and Absolute Beginners (Cava, Cointreau, bergamot, apricot liqueur and grapefruit liqueur). A man in a vest and tie came over and labeled out the punch from a tall, narrow, silver vessel that looked like a skinny ice bucket. I’ve never seen the like before. The ceremony was delightful.

That is a comforting memory. I look forward to enjoying that level of hospitality again on Tuesday at the Pharmacy Museum, where libations from three of The Punch Rooms will be featured. It is an invited event, so I sadly can’t extend an invitation to Mixers. But I will faithfully deliver a post-event account of the festivities, with pictures!

The Punch Room in Barcelona.

Tales of the Cocktail Odds and Ends…

Here are some events taking place during this week’s Tales of the Cocktail that The Mix recommends: AJABU Cocktail & Spirits Festival presents Africa Rising Seminar and Pop-Up, a great and unique chance to experience cocktails and cocktail bartenders from across Africa (Wednesday); The Negroni Sessions, a cocktail-music-oriented bash by Ford’s Gin, which always throws one of the best events at Tales; “Remembering Sasha Petraske,” a celebration of cocktail pioneer Sasha Petraske, who died 10 years ago this summer, hosted by Dale DeGroff, with cocktails and a short filmed interview with Sasha by Doug Tirola of 4th Row Films (Monday); “Mix Smarter, Not Harder: The Batching Playbook for Bars,” a seminar featuring Mix subscriber Meaghan Dorman and Martini Expo guest bartender Katie Renshaw (Tuesday); Lambrusco Spritz & Pizza Party with Mix subscriber Julie Reiner & J'Nai Angelle, at The Will & The Way (Wednesday); the Haus Alpenz Party Tasting Room, where there’s always something new and interesting to try (Monday); The Restaurant Guys podcasters, and Mix subscribers, Mark Pascal and Francis Schott will interview Jeff “Beachbum” Berry (another Mix subscriber!) live at Latitude 29 at 12:30, July 22; The House of Procera (Monday and Tuesday), sponsored by the African gin brand previously featured in The Mix, and hosted by Mix subscriber Philip Duff.