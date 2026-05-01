The Mix with Robert Simonson

The Mix with Robert Simonson

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Pablo Aguirre's avatar
Pablo Aguirre
3d

Fried anchovies!? 😲 Lungi is light years away but surely somebody is doing something similar in Sin City. Something to do when I'm out on desert trails.

Reply
Share
1 reply
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Robert Simonson · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture