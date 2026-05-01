Mutton rolls photo bombs a bowl of fried anchovies at Lungi, evidence of a delicious happy hour.

Recently, The Mix visited Lungi, a Sri Lankan and coastal South Indian restaurant on the Upper East Side of Manhattan. As we approached, it was difficult to divine its name in its eye-catching 1980s-like font, as the sign was set under some unfortunate scaffolding at 1136 First Avenue. But that shouldn’t stop you from seeking out this excellent restaurant.

Once inside, we were greeted by a long, bright bar area, then taken to the adjacent room and seated at a cozy banquette by the window. Our first bite was something The Mix would like to submit for the Best NYC Bar Snack Award, the Kanyakumari Nethali Varuval. It’s anchovies marinated with a special chef’s spice powder and fried in a kadai (like a wok). Each fire-red bite was vibrantly alive with flavor. Delicious!

We also ordered the Mutton rolls: spiced ground lamb and potatoes stuffed in a pastry sheet and deep-fried. They were deceptively spicy, but delightful.

We paired these appetizers with two unique drinks, the Dosa Martini (with an actual mini dosa as a garnish) and the arrack-based Ceylon cocktail, and haven’t had a happier, happy hour in a long time. Bar director Danish Eqbal is adept in creating cocktails using spirits and ingredients from Sri Lanka and India.

He was kind enough to share the recipe for the elegant Ceylon cocktail below so that The Mix subscribers can make it at home this weekend. But if you want the fried anchovies to go along with the drink, we suggest you get them at Lungi. No one could make them better. Cheers!

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Ceylon

Danish Eqbal, Lungi, New York City

Ceylon Arrack is a Sri Lankan craft spirit distilled from the flower of the coconut palm. Floral, waxy, sour and delicate, it brings elegance to cocktails. It also helps cool down a tongue enlivened by spicy food.

2 ounces Ceylon Arrack

1 1/2 ounces fresh coconut water

1/2 ounce lime cordial*

Combine all ingredients in a cocktail shaker, shake well, and strain into a rocks glass filled with one large cube. Garnish with a fresh curry leaf.

*Lime cordial

Combine 1 cup of sugar with 1 cup of hot water, 1.5 ounces lime juice, 1.5 ounces freshly grated lime peel, and 1 ounce of citric acid.