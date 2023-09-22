A Cherry Lady at Bjorklunden.

Roughly two weeks before Labor Day weekend, my brother Eric texted me. He was holding a fundraiser on Labor Day at someone’s house in Door County, Wisconsin, in support of the Door Kinetic Arts Festival (DKAF), a performing arts gathering he holds every summer. He wanted a bartender to serve drinks at the event. Did I know anybody?

Did I mention the fundraiser was on Labor Day?

I explained that on a holiday weekend like Labor Day there exist only two kinds of bartenders in America: those who are already engaged working somewhere; and those who are on vacation and don’t want to work. But I said I would try.