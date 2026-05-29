The Chicago Cocktail 1.0 at Petite Edith.

Chicago doesn’t seems to care much about the Chicago Cocktail, a libation that was invented 100-plus years ago. That is a shame. It’s a delicious concoction, and a simple one. Just brandy and curaçao and bitters with a topping of Champagne. What’s not to like about that? It’s in Boothby territory, and in a good way.

Still, I’ve rarely, if ever, seen it featured on cocktail lists at Chicago bars and restaurants.

The cocktail is so unknown in its namesake city that Chicago Tribune once ran a large feature in 1992 titled, “What Is a Chicago Cocktail?”