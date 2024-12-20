Last weekend, The Mix’s very own Mark Ward flew from his native Chicago to New York City for a week and we were able to seize a few moments with him. Our plan was to take him to a holiday party performance in the Gramercy Park area, so we met him at the Brooks Brothers by Radio City Music Hall (Robert’s choice), took in the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree, and then leisurely made our way downtown from there.

Stops included the giant red Christmas balls display in front of 1251 Sixth Avenue building; the lobby of art deco Fred F. French building; the wreath-wearing stone lions in front of the New York Public Library; Pete’s Tavern, where we laughed off the 90-minute wait for a table; a cheeseburger on the second floor at the Old Town Tavern (no wait!); and a stroll around Gramercy Park.

We spent too long in the park, however, and by the time we got to our holiday performance—a staged reading of “It’s a Wonderful Life”—all the seats were taken. So we snuck into an empty ante chamber nearby, with the Martinis we had ordered at the bar, and chatted for another hour, while the muted sounds of George Bailey and Clarence the Angel drifted through the wall.

The event snafu notwithstanding, we somehow had the best day I can remember. We didn’t really do anything but talk and stroll, but it was magic, unplanned and un-stressful. It reminded me of last year when Robert, Richard, Asher and I stopped in the old Brooklyn Inn on Christmas Eve after a meal in Chinatown. There was hardly anyone else there but the bartender. It was a lovely end to the evening. None of these things involved Rockettes or waiting in line, but I felt like I was in a Hallmark movie anyway (in a good way).

That recent afternoon also reminded me of a night a couple of weeks ago when we entered the Chinese restaurant Bonnie’s in Brooklyn on a bitter cold and windy night. The hosts beamed with friendly smiles and the space was warm and bright (but not too bright). We sat down at the bar and the host placed a card down in front of me:

I knew the drink would be the perfect way to spend some time with Robert. The scent of the hot cocktail was amazing as the bartender prepared the toddy before me. We sat and I sipped out of the teacup and felt instantly sort of holidayish—an effect, I realized, that was caused by this hot drink, warm hosts and good company.

Dare I say that we all need something like this right now?

So, The Mix has put together a few suggestions on where to get a drink that will lift your spirits and give you that warm holidayish feeling too.

Hot Buttered Rum, $17

Made with chai and caramel-tea-infused rum, butter, Christmas spices, ice cream and ancho-chili-infused sherry whipped cream, I can’t imagine of a better drink to sip in this cozy space, while your feet recuperate from all that shopping.

Fan favorite (I’m the fan) Oy to the World, on the right, at Blitzen

Blitzen the Bar at the Omni Hotel on 52nd St., NYC

Oy to the World

While you are strolling down 52nd Street, lamenting the ghosts of your favorite restaurants past (RIP La Grenouille and the “21” Club), stop in the Julie Reiner-designed bar program at the Blitzen holiday pop-up at the Omni Hotel and drown your sorrows in an Oy to the World.

“Where there’s tea, there’s hope.” A Jujube Toddy at Bonnie’s

Cafe Mexicana, $17

For a bar that is super-cozy even in the hot summer months, you will delight in the space this week with a Cafe Mexicana. It’s mezcal, reposado tequila, Pedro Ximenez sherry, Amaro Sfumato, Mr. Black coffee liqueur, Tonka bean, carajillo whip and nutmeg.

Jujube Hot Toddy, $16 cup/$80 for the pot

It’s Toddy Time with d’usse Cognac, jujube tea, apricot, honey and lemon. Churchill said, “Where there’s tea, there’s hope” and we at The Mix feel it doesn’t hurt to throw in some Cognac too!

Andes Nitecap, $18

Grab an Andes Nitecap made with Fernet Branca Menta, Barbados rum, cacao rum, cream and egg and head straight to the back room where the fireplace is burning bright. Or head next door to the BK Chalet at the Saloon at Clover Club for hot drinks and cold cocktails. (BK Chalet is open now on select days through February!)

Taurus, $18

This seasonal cocktail, made with Scotch, cranberry, bitter appertivo, grapfruit, cacao and milk punch would be perfect to drink while watching the fire at Grand Army. You probably should go after you’re done all your holiday errands for the day, because I bet all other activities will end after your fist sip.

The Dead Rabbit d.b.a Jingle Jangle

Figgy Pudding

For all the Guinness nuts out there, split this cocktail with a friend and let the mixture Jameson Black Barrel, Guinness, fig, blackcurrant, Honey, baking spices and lemon relax you. And if you’re traveling this season, there’s a selection of Jingle Jangle cocktails that will also be on offer at The Irish Exit bar in the Moynihan Train Hall.

Tannenbaum ‘Tini, $19

One of the first holiday bars, Sleyenda is still going strong. We were there at 10:30 on a Thursday night and it was packed, maybe that’s because the drinks are so good, including this rosemary-flavored, sherry-laced Martini. Plus they cover Christmas, Hanukkah and Kwanza on their menu, so you can celebrate any holiday you want.

Frozen Egg Nog, $18

Toby Cecchini never misses with his frozen drinks, so we 100% guarantee you that grabbing a Frozen Egg Nog and your favorite space at the bar will make your heart grow ten sizes larger by the time you hit the bottom of the glass.

Frozen Coquito and the Frozen Candy Cane Negroni, $17

Porchlight is a homey bar any time of the year but think about how good it will feel this weekend to sit down with friends and have a frozen Coquito or frozen Candy Cane Negroni. Why not do your Secret Santa here, except the gifts you exchange are their cocktails?

Sugar Monk’s beautiful Egg Nog. Photo: Sugar Monk’s IG account.

Egg Nog, $20

Enter this romantic, jazzy Harlem cocktail den, and let Sugar Monk add elegance and art to your holiday. Their Egg Nog is made with Pisco and Mastiha. (They also have one that is non-alcoholic for $16.) Pair it with one of their delicious desserts. And for the Brooklyn-bound folks, Bitter Monk in Industry City has this amazing Egg Nog as well!

Blitzen’s Cosmo, $18

This gorgeous holiday bar serves cocktails for this time of year (with names like Grinch Don’t Kill My Vibe and North Pole Dancer) though December, but The Mix’s choice would be Blitzen’s Cosmo, made with gin, Old Duff Genever, cranberry, elderflower, hops and Douglas Fir. Pair it with pigs in the blanket to keep toasty warm on a cold winter’s night.

Share your favorite convivial cocktail spot with us and leave a comment below!

Happy Holidays!

Dale DeGroff and His Christmas Mai Tai. Photo: Jill DeGroff.

Dale’s Christmas Mai Tai

Dale DeGroff, 2024

1 ounce orange juice

1 1/2 ounce pineapple juice

1 ounce DeGroff Amaro

1 ounce L’Orgeat Almond Liqueur

1 ounce Planteray Isle of Fiji Rum

1/2 ounce float of OFTD overproof rum (optional)

Combine all ingredients except OFTD Rum in a cocktail shaker half filled with ice. Shake until chilled and pour into an ice filled double old fashioned glass. Garnish with half an orange wheel and a cinnamon stick.

Here we go! Another year is in the books and it’s time for us to spend a couple weeks with family resting up for the year ahead. Thank you for being with us for another sprint through the calendar! And if you need anything over the holidays, you know how to reach us. See you in 2025!

—Robert and Mary Kate