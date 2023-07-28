Whenever Mary Kate I are in New Orleans and our stay happened to embrace a Friday, you can be sure to find us, around 11:30 am or so, at a small table along the wall at Galatoire’s, having a long, indulgent, boozy lunch. In keeping this tradition, we are among the most unoriginal people on Earth. For Friday Lunch at Galatoire’s is a ritual enjoyed by many New Orleanians every week, and has been for decades.

Having lunch at Galatoire’s on a Friday is a unique experience in the American restaurant universe. I think I can safely say this. I have experienced many things when going to restaurants over my adult life, including joy, anticipation, exhaustion, social anxiety, boredom, financial anxiety, confusion, curiosity, discomfort, relaxation and just plain hunger. I had never, however, felt like I had wandered mistakenly into a party before I went to Galatoire’s for the first time back in 2006.