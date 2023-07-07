A Gorgeous cocktail at Hemlock. The bartop is from Diamond Reef in Brooklyn.

Those who still mourn the loss of Diamond Reef—the sprawling, loose-limbed Bed-Stuy cocktail bar that was forced to close in 2021 after a four-year run, when its landlord sold the building it was in—may want to head to Catskill, in upstate New York. There, a new cocktail bar named Hemlock opened in early June.

If the space looks familiar to Diamond Reef regulars, that’s because the Brazilian bubinga bartop and the bar stools are actually from the late Brooklyn bar. Sam Ross and Michael McIlroy, the owners of Diamond Reef, bequeathed them to Adam Minegar, who used to bartend there, and is now the owner of Hemlock.