All hail Bevuary!: a Leap Year Cocktail.

I’ve never been one for Dry January, the growing trend of taking a break from imbibing during the month that follows the holiday season, that most bacchanalian period of the year. Or Sober October for that matter. My approach has always been: Moderation throughout the year. To my mind, monitoring your alcoholic intake on a daily basis is a far healthier habit than a ping-ponging cycle of drinking and abstinence.