A final lunch at Marta.

Marta, which for nine years has served the best version of thin-crust, Roman-style pizza in New York, will close after service today.

Recently, the Redbury Hotel—within which both Marta and Maialino (another Danny Meyer restaurant that is also closing) are located—began housing asylum seekers in partnership with the city. “While we admire and respect the Redbury’s decision, the viability of our business relies significantly on hotel-related F&B operations, including event venues and the lobby bar, spaces that are now unavailable for our use,” Meyer’s Union Square Hospitality Group said in an official statement.

Of all of Danny Meyer’s many restaurants, Marta was perhaps my favorite. The space was grand, with high ceilings and an open kitchen. And the crowd was primarily business professionals, polished-looking folks whom I was always sure made much more money than I did. But I never felt uncomfortable there. I never felt I didn’t belong. Part of that was that the place’s raison d’etre was pizza. As long as pizza is your specialty, you can’t put on too many airs.