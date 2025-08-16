Lauren Rojas presenting the Martin Rouge.

We were awash in a lot of different Martini variations during our recent trip to New Orleans. One of the most unusual was one of the drinks at a Three-Martini lunch we were invited to at Commander’s Palace. Actually, all of the Martinis served during that lunch were unusual. But this one stayed with us. Mary Kate, in particular, loved it.

The Martini Rouge, from the visiting Jac’s on Bond of Manhattan, is a Martini that drinks like a Bloody Mary. From the flavor I assumed it was made with tomato water—until I was sent the recipe and realized that taste (and color) came from Crystal Hot Sauce, a Louisiana brand. The CEO from Crystal, a friend of Commander’s Palace owner Ti Martin, was in attendance. His name is Alvin Baumer III, but he goes by Pepper, a nickname since childhood.

The head bartender from Jac’s, Lauren Rojas, was on hand to shake up the cocktails.

Martini Rouge

Lauren Rojas, Head Bartender, Jac’s on Bond, New York City

Absinthe rinse in Martini glass

2 ounces vodka

1 ounce pickle brine

3/4 ounce lemon juice

5 dashes Crystal hot sauce

Cucumber ribbon for garnish

Rinse the inside of a Martini glass with absinthe and set aside. Combine all other ingredients, except cucumber, in a cocktail shaker half-filled with ice. Shake until chilled. Strain into waiting glass. Garnish with cucumber ribbon.

