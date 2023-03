Last year, I joined a Polar Bear Club.

No, not the kind where you plunge into the icy surf in the thick of winter. I’m not insane. I joined the Polar Bear Martini Club, the only one in existence, as far as I know. It was formed and is run by Del Pedro, a veteran bartender and the owner of the Brooklyn bar Tooker Alley. In order to join, I had to pay $75…