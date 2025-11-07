We finally made it to Friday! It’s the start of the weekend, so here’s a cocktail recipe to help with that. The cocktail comes compliments of Darren Mark, the proprietor and beverage director of the Kansas home bar, Ruby’s Lagoon, which we wrote about earlier this week.

It was this Martini riff that Darren served me first when I visited his bar in September. I was skeptical of anything pretending to be a rum version of a Martini, but darn if it didn’t work. I hope you enjoy it, too!

Tuxedo No. 3

Darren Mark, Ruby’s Lagoon, Fairway, Kansas, 2025

2 ounces Probitas Blended White Rum

1/2 ounce dry vermouth, preferably Dolin

1/4 ounce maraschino liqueur

1 tsp. pineapple oleo*

21 drops Chartreuse elixir

3 drop saline solution

Combine all ingredients in a mixing glass half filled with ice and stir until chilled. Strain into a chilled coupe.

Pineapple Oleo

Take a whole pineapple and cut off the rind. Combine the rind with equal parts sugar in a ziplock bag. Store in the fridge until all of the sugar has dissolved into the liquid that it pulls from the rind. This can take 5-7 days.

