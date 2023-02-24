Wayne Collins.

You may never have heard of Wayne Collins or known of his influential role behind the bar during the first years at the London cocktail renaissance in the late 1990s and early aughts, but more than likely you’ve enjoyed his work. That White Negroni you’ve ordered at your local bar or made at home—that’s his. He invented it by accident back in 2001 while on a business trip to Bordeaux when he tried to make a Negroni, but couldn’t find any Campari or sweet vermouth at the local liquor store.

Collins, a longtime force in the UK cocktail scene, died last week. The circumstances and date of his death have not been released as of yet. Born in 1970, he was either 52 or 53 years old.