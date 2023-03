A Keeping Up With the Carthusians cocktail from The Violet Hour. Sorry, Toby, we couldn’t master the pig’s tail lemon garnish, so we tied it in a knot.

By now, most of the major bartenders and bars of the cocktail renaissance have put out books cementing their reputations. PDT, Death & Co., Nomad, Smuggler’s Cove, Dead Rabbit, Canon, and The Claridge hav…