The Coast to Coast Negroni, served at Dante and Dante West Village only during Negroni Week, Sept. 12-18.

The first Negroni I ever had in New York was at the Warwick Hotel in Midtown Manhattan. It was 2002 or so. My friend knew I liked cocktails and had heard marginally-better-than-mediocre things about Randolph’s, a hotel bar inside the Warwick. Finding…