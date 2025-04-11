Regular Recipe: Cantaloupe Paloma
A Refresher from Side Hustle, the Hot Cocktail Bar Inside London's Nomad Hotel. And Don't Miss the Invite at the Bottom of the Page For the Second Annual Bar Regular Cocktail Party.
Welcome to the twelfth installment in “Regular Recipes,” a new feature accessible only to Bar Regular subscribers at The Mix. “Regular Recipes” features exceptional original cocktail formulas from the best cocktail bars and most talented cocktail bartenders in the world. Unless otherwise noted, these recipes ar…