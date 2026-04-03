The scene at Jammyland.

The Mix recently spent some time at Jammyland, a cocktail bar in Las Vegas run by Allan Katz and Danielle Crouch. We spent so much time there that it curtailed any other bar visits that evening; we just didn’t want to leave. It’s nice when that happens, right? We even left with a cocktail recipe in our pocket for one of our recent favorite Martinis. It’s at the bottom of the post today, accessible to Bar Regular subscribers only.

Bar Shots

Speaking of the end of the post, back in February we debuted our new Bar Shots segment without much fanfare. It’s a parting shot—in both the pictorial and culinary sense—of our home bar and what we’ve been mixing up lately, featuring some of the products folks have sent us. We post Bar Shots on our free posts to help get the word out about a product we like, with descriptions, history and notes by Robert.

We hope you like these as much as we do. We never post products we don’t enjoy. For instance, you won’t see a Bar Shot about that domestic gin we recently acquired that, despite being advertised as a London Dry Gin, tasted a lot like Double Bubble. In the meantime, we’ve got some good ones coming up.

Gin Week, Bourbon and Rye Week, and Next Up…

In August 2024, The Mix put forth a week-long celebration of gin. There were historical articles, articles about new gins (hello, Procera!), articles about gin bars, tastings, interviews and recipes. It was a whole lot of fun.

Gin Week eventually blossomed into The Martini Expo, a first-of-its-kind event in September of 2025. That was an amazing two-day event at Industry City with educational seminars, a “Martini Masters” event, partner parties, a bookstore, and a whole lot of food.

We’re doing it again this year in Chicago from September 17-20 and we can’t wait.

Then, in February 2025, The Mix launched Bourbon and Rye Week. There were visits to great whiskey bars, an entire town centered around rye, more interviews, tastings, recipes and historical essays. Robert was pretty invested about that week because he was preparing for his upcoming book, Bourbon and Rye Cocktails, The History of American Whisky in 73 Recipes. You can pre-order it now before the October 13, 2026, publication date (though Bar Regulars will get one sent to them as a thanks for their extra support.) We are really looking forward to that and the book tour!

So, what’s next up this spring for The Mix? We’ve got another “At Home With” column, a “Making History” column, some “Bar Shots,” more “Regular Recipes,” a couple of Friday “On A Toots!,” and more.

There will also be a new featured week: Mezcal and Tequila Week! It will be coming up May 31-June 6. We can’t wait to see you there!

If you are a producer of a brand of Mezcal or Tequila and would like your bottle reviewed during Mezcal and Tequila Week, please contact Mary Kate at marykatemurray@me.com for the correct address. (Remember: we are in Milwaukee, now, not Brooklyn.)

Yes, we did just take a shot of the Mezcal and Tequila Cocktails book and put text on it! Why not, it’s a great book and Mezcal and Tequila Week is going to be fantastic! Cheers!

Until then, it’s time for the Regular Recipe! See below.

—Robert and Mary Kate