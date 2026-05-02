Perhaps you are not near the famed bar, Peacock Alley, in the Waldorf Astoria in New York City—or even near a Waldorf Astoria hotel across the United States—and may not be able to try their special new cocktail, Devil’s Martini, running in their bars until 7 May.

No fear! We have you covered. We wouldn’t have created the Martini Expo if we didn’t think this was a topic worthy of constant contemplation,—and consumption.

Jeff Bell, an original Martini Master at The Martini Expo, agrees, “The Martini is one of the most iconic formats in cocktail history, and at Waldorf Astoria, it carries real weight,” said Bell. “With The Devil’s Martini, we wanted to create something that honors that legacy while introducing a point of view, a drink that feels timeless but with just enough irreverence to make it memorable.”

We agree with you, Jeff, the Devil IS in the details. Cheers!