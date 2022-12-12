Share this postRecipe: Scotch Everything!robertsimonson.substack.comCopy linkTwitterFacebookEmailRecipe: Scotch Everything!If It’s Not Scotch, It’s Crap.Mary Kate MurrayDec 12, 20221618Share this postRecipe: Scotch Everything!robertsimonson.substack.comCopy linkTwitterFacebookEmailRobert is in Spain, so I’m taking the wheel at The Mix this week! I have to admit, I may have fibbed a bit when I told him I was writing about Scotch… Don’t look so worried, I got this—after all, I won the “What Christmas Means to Me” writing contest in 4th Grade. Ok?How hard can this be?A mid-century Japanese sectioned server, filled with Scotch Everyt…This post is for paid subscribersSubscribeAlready a paid subscriber? Sign in