A cheeseburger at Kewpee Burger in Racine, WI.

George Motz, the noted scholar of American hamburger culture, recently published the 4th edition of his seminal guide, Hamburger America, in which he profiles what he considers to be the preeminent burger joints in the country. The book is divided up by state, with 43 commonwealths represented, as well as Washington D.C. and–new to this edition—Puerto Rico. The first edition was published in 2008, which means this current version represents nearly 20 years of burger research on Motz’s part!

This is also the first edition of the book to be released since Motz opened his restaurant Hamburger America in the SoHo neighborhood of New York City. Since it opened, Motz has hosted several burger joint owners featured in the book at his restaurant.

The Mix caught up with Motz to ask what’s new in the fresh volume and to take the temperature of the current Burger States of America. The conversation is below.

THE MIX: The new edition of Hamburger America is about 40 pages longer than the late edition. How many more hamburger joints are included in this volume?

George Motz: Technically 20 more. Last edition, which came out eight years ago had 200, but there are actually 38 “new” discoveries in this edition.

THE MIX: In contrast, how many hamburger joints were lost since the last edition, the businesses having closed?

GM: Eighteen to be exact and that is a large number. The attrition rate is usually around 8-10 closures, but the pandemic made the number grow.

The cover of the fourth edition of Hamburger America .

THE MIX: You mentioned to me that a few places had actually closed soon before the book came out, including Zweig’s in Watertown, Wisconsin. How did you find about them closing? Do these places stay in touch with you regarding their status?

GM: They usually don’t tell me, unfortunately. I imagine there is a lot of pride at stake and I’m the last person they want to tell. The places in my book are so iconic that when they close they make the news. It’s only a matter of time before fans and friends start reaching out about a closure.

Author George Motz.

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