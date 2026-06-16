Misty with her friend Joaquin at an Anniversary Party in Mexico.

As I sat in a seminar this past February during Tales on Tour in Chicago, I noticed a figure whizzing by picking up glasses from the attendees’ tables. “That’s Misty Kalkofen!,” I said to myself.

She was there on behalf of her work with the Spirits Authority. Perhaps because I was able to read A Proper Drink before it was even published, my first thought when I see Misty is how long she has been a leading force in modern Boston cocktail history. Since I have been lucky enough to be side by side with Robert over the past ten years, I know of the many, many things that Misty has done and is doing in the spirits and cocktail industries. It’s this illustrious and inspirational career that makes Misty, in her quiet unpretentious way, one of the great strengths in the spirits world today.

When Misty Kalkofen was 16, she got her first job at a Mexican restaurant called Los Banditos in Green Bay, Wisconsin, where she grew up. She bussed tables there. So, working with her team at Tales on Tour bussing cocktail glasses was just the latest extension of her career path all these years. Unlike others who have worked to gain a certain status in the drinks industry, Kalkofen is still hands on and willing to do whatever is necessary. (She was kind enough to say yes to making Maximillian Affairs at Robert’s Encyclopedia of Cocktails book event at Porchlight in autumn of 2023; see the video below.)

She was born in Mexico, Missouri, where her father and grandfather owned a root beer stand. (Robert’s grandparents also owned a root beer stand, in Fond du Lac, WI.) She moved to Green Bay with her family when she was young, but after graduating high school there she never looked back.

By the time Misty graduated from the Harvard Divinity School with her Masters in Theological Study, she had been bartending for years and knew that being behind the bar was her calling.

She got that call not from the heavens but a man who went by the name of Brother Cleve, who became the godfather of the Boston cocktail revival. This led to an amazing career working at Boston bars such as the Lizard Lounge, The B-Side Lounge, Green Street, Drink and Brick & Mortar.

Kalkofen on her first trip to Mexico with Don Lencho.

Then, in 2008, Kalkofen met artist Ron Cooper and he opened her eyes to the world of mezcal—not just the spirit, but the culture, the plants and the people who made it. She began her agave epoch, taking with her all that she had learned from bartending and using her new knowledge to educate bartenders about mezcal. If you’re in the industry, or simply an enthusiast who likes cocktails or mezcal or both, chances are you’ve met her.

It’s been 18 years since Kalkofen met Cooper and, like Taylor Swift, she has had many Eras. The Mix caught up with her this week to talk all about it. That conversation is below.

THE MIX: Was growing up in Wisconsin difficult for you in any way? Describe a bit of your home life in Green Bay.

MK: Growing up in Green Bay was great. I think in general everyone has their awkward stages and challenges, but I have no complaints. I am the youngest of three girls by a pretty significant amount (my sisters are 5.5 and 8.5 years older than I am) so that was interesting. Those age differences don’t seem so great now as adults, but as a kid there is a HUGE difference between 6 and 12/15. I think that made me quite independent and so as soon as I graduated from high school I was ready to move on and see what else the world had to offer outside of Wisconsin.

THE MIX: Do you feel that Wisconsin is a more difficult place for strong women? (I am asking this question based on the fact that I feel you are a strong woman.)

MK: I think that is a difficult question for me to answer because I left Green Bay for college and never really looked back. I would come home for summers the first couple of years of college, but I never really had the intention to stay in or move back to Wisconsin.

Misty and her folks in Green Bay in Cheesehead Nation attire.

THE MIX: Were you a Packers fan? How about your family?

MK: 100% I am a Packers fan! I went to Vince Lombardi Jr. High School and my high school was on Packerland Drive. It’s just a part of my DNA, so I will bleed green and gold until my last breath.

THE MIX: I have a theory that the best bartenders and spirits writers come from Wisconsin, and that is due to the individuality of the population there, along with its loyalty to and love of alcohol. There’s Toby Checcini, you, Rebbekah Pepplar, Katherine Stashek, Brian Bartels, Brandon Phillips, and Robert, of course. I’m sure I’m leaving folks out. Do you think there’s something to it?

MK: I think there is something to that. Drinking is such a part of the culture in Wisconsin and so you are introduced to it early on. Alcohol was never taboo in our home. I wouldn’t have been given a cocktail when I was five, but if I asked for a sip of my Dad’s evening Scotch or my Mom’s Brandy Old-Fashioned, I was allowed to have it. And that did a few things. I didn’t feel like I needed to go sneaking around in order to try something that had been withheld from me because it was for adults only. It showed me that alcohol could be incorporated with socializing in a safe way. And finally, it really got me thinking about the flavors of the different spirits at a young age.

THE MIX: There are some parallels in your progression through life: studying Theology and working in bars—spirits and spirits, as it were; being born in Mexico, Missouri, and spending much of your time in Mexico. Do you feel you are on a pre-ordained path here?

MK: Well, when Ron Cooper found out that I was born in Mexico, Missouri, he definitely said that my work in Mexico with agave spirits was meant to be. It’s hard to know, but I do think that it’s important to be open to the people and opportunities that cross your path as the universe may know better than you do where you belong.

THE MIX: I read that you said, after you completed your degree in 1998, that you realized that the Bible passage you were most interested in was where Jesus turned water into wine. Did you feel that you weren’t interested in pursuing a career using your degree, or did you feel that your passion was bartending?

MK: Like many, I was so burnt out by the time I finished my Master’s program, so I felt like I needed a break from academia. But more importantly, I had been bartending as I was working on my degree and I realized I loved it! So many people go their whole lives without finding a career that they truly love and enjoy and I already had it. It felt silly to just throw it away.

“I have zero poker face, so I knew if I was going to be moving into brand work it would need to be juice that I truly believed in.”

THE MIX: Does religion play a part in your life?

I’m definitely a spiritual person, but I’ve eschewed organized religion at this point. (Although I did go to the church picnic in Green Bay this past Sunday with my mom LOL.) I was very fortunate to grow up in an amazing open and affirming church that really celebrates community in the fullest sense, but I struggle with participating in organized religion at times, when so many horrific things are taking place under the auspices of Christianity. I may return to the church someday, but for now my spirituality is not beholden to a building or a denomination.

Kalkofen and John Gersten at a LUPEC event at DRINK.

THE MIX: What led to the situation when Brother Cleve handed you the bottle of Old Overholt and dubbed you his protégé?

MK: Cleve DJ’d regularly on Thursday nights at the Lizard Lounge. The night was called “Saturnalia” and he would spin Esquivel and classic lounge music. This was the age of Swingers so all the hipster kids would show up to drink Martinis and Manhattans. Cleve would choose a classic cocktail and drink it all night long. Saturnalia continued for more than two years, so this built my knowledge of classic cocktail recipes at the same time as piquing my interest in the stories behind these cocktails. Cleve and I would close down the bar and then head back to his place to have a cocktail and dig through vintage cocktail books. We became kindred spirits in this quest to learn and uncover. And so one night he showed up with a bottle of Old Overholt Rye—which, at that time, was only available via special order—and dubbed me his protégé.

THE MIX: The process of being hired by Ron Cooper of Del Maguey took such a long time, it seemed like you were getting another advanced degree. Was it the learning process that motivated you?

MK: It was actually my health. I loved being a bartender but I was starting to have issues with my wrists and my elbows so I knew the clock was ticking on my time remaining behind the bar. I have zero poker face, so I knew if I was going to be moving into brand work it would need to be juice that I truly believed in.

“I will be able to work in this category for the rest of my career and there will still be more to learn when I reach my last day.”

THE MIX: Once you learned about mezcal, was it the people in the industry who kept you involved for ten years? Or do you feel you can never learn it all?

MK: BOTH! In Mexico you find some of the most talented producers of spirits in the world. They carry an amazing wealth of knowledge not just about distillation but also about ecology, agroforestry, botany and so much more. Even in a relatively small region of Oaxaca, I would learn something new from every producer I met, so imagine the wealth of knowledge among the producers of agave distillates throughout the country. I will be able to work in this category for the rest of my career and there will still be more to learn when I reach my last day.

THE MIX: In 2023, ten years after your work began with Ron Cooper, you left to work with David Suro at Suro International Imports. Was your work with Ron finished? What drew you to work with David?

MK: I left Del Maguey a few years after the brand was acquired by Pernod Ricard. My role with Del Maguey was extremely unique as it was created specifically for me. Unfortunately, it became apparent to me that I was probably not going to comfortably fit anywhere within the corporate structure of a large organization like Pernod.

Misty with Luis, Alejandra and Veronica Luna in Mexico.

THE MIX: Do you strictly sip mezcal, or do you enjoy blending it into cocktails?

MK: I will drink mezcal in cocktails once in a while but I prefer sipping it neat. Well-made mezcals have so much character, complexity and nuance that tell a story about the people who made it and the place where it was made, so I want to experience that directly.

THE MIX: If you have a favorite cocktail, will you share that recipe with us?

MK: Nothing will beat a Sazerac made by John Gertsen on a Sunday night, ever.

THE MIX: What are your favorite types of mezcal? And if you feel that you like all of them, then would you please let us know what you like about some of them and if there are times and situations for a certain one?

MK: The diversity that is available in the category is so insane that is absolutely impossible to say what is my favorite. Honestly the most important thing is that I’m sipping on a mezcal that is well made. So any time I’m on sipping on a quality agave distillate in the company of people I enjoy, that is my favorite.

Kalkofen and the late Seattle bartender Murray Stenson on the night they met.

THE MIX: The “Drinking Like Ladies” podcast was short-lived. Was it the pandemic that ended it?

MK: The podcast was a result of the pandemic. Kitty [Amann] and I were feeling a bit helpless so we needed/wanted to contribute something, so we just started having conversations with people about things that were on our mind in that moment while we were both stuck in our homes. We completed one season and thought we would be back, but then the world started picking up speed again and it unfortunately fell by the wayside. But who knows, maybe it will resurface in the future.

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THE MIX: Have you considered restarting that podcast, or any other? Perhaps something like “Throughline” (which I think is your favorite NPR podcast).

MK: I love “Throughline!” I think it’s so important to dig into history in order to really understand the moment we are in today and, sadly, I don’t think enough people take the time to do so. I’m a nerd so the idea of hosting a podcast that allows me to really dig into a topic is of course very appealing. However, the time it would take to do so well doesn’t feel like something that is possible right now with my other commitments.

Kalkofen at a confirmation party in Mexico.

THE MIX: Now that Mezcal has been singled out by corporate production as a money maker, is there anything that you feel can protect the people and producers of Mezcal (and Tequila for that matter) in Mexico?

MK: Educated consumers. In a capitalistic world, the consumers are going to drive the direction of the industry. People have fallen in love with agave spirits, which is amazing, but if they clamor for more mezcal at the lowest price possible it will be detrimental to the producers and the environment. We have to educate consumers so that they understand why their mezcal should be more expensive and why it’s not a tap you can just turn on and off at your will.

THE MIX: Imagine you are teaching a course to the readers of The Mix, what would your reading list be?

MK:

a. Agave Spirits: The Past, Present and Future of Mezcals by Gary Nabahan and David Suro.

b. A Field Guide to Tequila by Clayton Szczech.

c. Everyone should immediately sign up for the newsletter from mezcalistas.com and read every article that is posted there.

d. Mezcal: The History, Craft & Cocktails of the World’s Ultimate Artisanal Spirit by Emma Janzen.

e. Vino de Cocos, The Pilgrim Beverage: Filipino Knowledge, Colonial Encounters and the Forgotten Origins of Mezcal by Paulina Machuca.

f. A Good Drink: In Pursuit of Sustainable Spirits by Shanna Farrell.

g. Extractivismo, Contaminación y Luchas Socio Ambientalesen México by Darcy Terteault, Carlos Lucio, Cindy McCulligh.

h. Sobre los Origenes de las Bebidas Espirituosos y suPresencia en México by José de Jesús Hernández López.

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“Find a bar with a great agave selection and start building your own flights. Creating a knowledgeable palate takes time. Think of tasting spirits in a flight like reps at the gym. You don’t see the gains unless you step and repeat.”

THE MIX: What about assignments? Do you have a few assignments for our readers?

MK: Learn how to recognize the markers of quality when tasting agave spirits. The marketing game is strong in the world of agave so you need to be able to trust your palate to know that you are truly getting what you are paying for. Look to trusted sources like mezcalistas.com to start your tasting journey. Find a bar with a great agave selection and start building your own flights. Creating a knowledgeable palate takes time. Think of tasting spirits in a flight like reps at the gym. You don’t see the gains unless you step and repeat.

Misty and Pedro at Tales of the Cocktail in 2013.

THE MIX: If you could write a letter to a young female bartender, what would the main lesson be?

MK: Every role in this industry is an opportunity for us no matter what anyone says. Set your sights on the goal; lay out a plan and create a community that will mentor you on the path. Along that path, know your worth and don’t settle for less. Exposure doesn’t pay the bills. You will be working hard and you deserve to be paid for that work. The right people and organizations will understand and believe in that, so don’t settle for less.

THE MIX: Did you start the Ladies United for the Preservation of the Endangered Cocktail (LUPEC), or was it just the Boston Chapter? I think you said it was started in Pittsburgh in the introduction to “Drinking Like Ladies.”

MK: I started the Boston chapter. The organization did start in Pittsburgh by an amazing group of women who wanted to celebrate the cocktails that our mothers and grandmothers enjoyed at the same time as remembering the women who drank those classics. The founding women were not hospitality professionals, but smart and sassy broads who loved good cocktails, history and the women associated with history and cocktails.

THE MIX: The Boston Chapter of the LUPEC then became the “Toast Club,” right? Do you still meet? In the almost two decades since you began this society for women, do you feel that advances have been made for women in cocktails? Has there been backsliding?

MK: As more women in hospitality heard about the Boston chapter of LUPEC there was a growing interest in the organization. However, it kind of took a turn and was erroneously seen as an industry organization, which was never the intention of the founders. That was unfortunate to me as the Boston chapter followed the lead of Pittsburgh by including a mix of women across all industries who loved cocktails and women’s history. So, Kitty and I decided to rebrand Boston LUPEC after a late 1800’s women’s social club called the Toast Club. (I’ve copied a transcription of a piece from the Washington Times in 1895 that describes a gathering of the original Toast Club. We were introduced to this piece by David Wondrich*) Unfortunately, the original crew of the Toast Club neé LUPEC Boston has now spread far and wide around the U.S., so the regular meetings have disbanded. But Kitty and I were recently talking about convening a new generation of the organization.

Misty and Paciano in 2010 in Mexico.

THE MIX: Are you still splitting your time between the U.S. and Jalisco?

MK: I will always spend as much time as my schedule allows in Mexico, but it is not nearly as much as when I was working with Del Maguey when my time was almost a 50/50 split between the U.S. and Mexico.

THE MIX: You are on the board of the TIP (Tequila Interchange Project). What is your goal for them in the future?

MK: For me, the priority will always be around education, as it’s through education that we are able to shine a light on the very important bio-cultural conservation issues we should be considering when making purchasing decisions as both trade and consumers.

This year we were able to offer two grants and some residency programs. TIP awarded a research grant to Magdalena Padilla del Muro, who is studying the implementation of agroecology strategies among Tequila and Raicilla producers; and a nonprofit grant to Tierra del Jaguar, for their project focused on utilizing agave angustifolia as a vehicle for landscape restoration and community empowerment in the Sahuaripa watershed in Sonora, which is a vital habitat for the critically endangered jaguar.

And through a Slow Foods grant we were able to offer three residencies: A hospitality residency in Guadalajara that provided a bartender the opportunity to stage and work alongside the teams of Mezonte and De La O as well as the opportunity to visit several producers; a writer in residency program that paid for a research trip for the chosen writer in GDL that will be the groundwork for bimonthly pieces that will be posted on the TIP website and mezcalistas.com; and an ecology residency that provided the opportunity for the recipient to work with the team at Zinacantan mezcal in Puebla for 9 days.

The organization just launched a tiered recurring giving program and the rewards for participating include various educational opportunities depending on the level of giving, from donor-only newsletters to space on one of our educational trips.

TIP is keeping trade and consumers aware of the legislation that is being proposed that will impact the producers of agave distillates. The U.S. is the largest consumer of agave distillates globally and with that accolade comes a responsibility to advocate for the people that make the amazing spirits we enjoy. Frequently, the laws are rewritten without consulting those who will be impacted the most, so it’s important that we stay vigilant to legislation that is being proposed. An example: in 2011 NOM 186 was proposed that would greatly impact those who produce agave spirits outside of the DOs of Tequila, Bacanora and Mezcal. It would have taken away their right to use the word “agave”; it would have forced them to lower the proof of their spirit to below 35%; and it would have limited the species of agave that could be used. Through the work of TIP we were able to spread information about the proposed NOM and gather signatures of bartenders around the globe on a petition stating that we would boycott any brand that was supporting the proposal. This petition killed the measure and protected families and the spirits they had been producing for generations.

“Challenging times can result in dramatic, exciting shifts to the scene, but the establishments need to survive and that only happens when we walk through the doors and order something.”

THE MIX: I read that your favorite cocktail to drink and to make is a 2:1 Gin Martini, with orange bitters and a lemon twist. Mine is a 3:1 with orange bitters and a lemon twist though sometimes the ratio is even closer to 4:1 now.

MK: I’m very much an agave girl at heart, but I love Martinis! When agave is your work, it’s good to have something that you can enjoy that really says, “I’m not working right now,” and for me that is a Martini. I also absolutely adore the Puritan. I’ve always found the Alaska to be a bit too sweet and cloying for my tastes, so the Puritan is the perfect balance for me, providing a touch of the herbaceous of Yellow Chartreuse without going too far.

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THE MIX: What do you feel is happening in the cocktail world now? If you could, would you change anything about it?

MK: I think there is a lack of awareness among consumers about how challenging it is right now to run solid, profitable programs. Obviously, the pandemic was so challenging for our industry, but so many challenges exist right now that it makes it harder than ever to run a successful program. I wish I could help everyone to understand how much their local, independent bars and restaurants need them! And how much our communities need our local bars and restaurants. I wish I could get folks to go to their local and strike up a conversation with someone they don’t know instead of ordering delivery and scrolling. Challenging times can result in dramatic, exciting shifts to the scene, but the establishments need to survive and that only happens when we walk through the doors and order something.

The night Misty won the 2017 Tales of the Cocktail Best Brand Ambassador, serving Mezcal from her award.

THE MIX: What are you doing now in the cocktail world? It seems you have many jobs. What do you want for yourself in 5 years? 10 years?

MK: In addition to working with David Suro and his import company, I work with Andy Seymour and the team at Liquid Productions. We’ve launched the Spirits Authority, the education, advocacy and insights arm of Liquid Productions which allows me to focus on two of my favorite things, creating educational programming and fostering the next generation of category and brand advocates. I also lead the section on agave at BAR 5 Day which is an amazing opportunity to strip away marketing and have honest conversations about the state of agave spirits with current and future leaders in our industry. As far as the future, I of course want to learn more about the distillates being made in all the corners of Mexico, but I also want to travel and learn about the lesser-known spirits around the globe. I’m so fortunate to meet passionate people who share the rich culture of spirits from where they live or grew up or work and it is so apparent to me that there is more out there to experience than I could ever cover in my lifetime. But why not at least try?

THE MIX: Of all the cocktails that you created, do you have a favorite?

MK: It’s got to be the Maximilian Affair. I created it off the cuff for Ron Cooper the night we met and I now have had it in bars all over the country. It feels good that it has resonated with so many people and hopefully has been used to convert some folks into lovers of agave spirits.

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AUTHOR’S NOTE: I have to admit, I selfishly took this interview opportunity to get to know Misty Kalkofen better, as she has always spoken about the work she is doing, but not herself personally. Kalkofen was very generous with her time and responses and for that I am so grateful. She is a quiet leader in the cocktail community, who I have always admired and looked up to and wondered why there wasn’t more written about her. During this interview as I received her very self-deprecating comments back, something that Robert told me a long time ago struck me, “People from Wisconsin don’t brag. It’s considered rude.” It seems you can take the girl out of Wisconsin, but you can’t take the Wisconsin out of the girl. Hopefully, we can brag a little bit for her here.

SOME NEW AND CLEVER FORMS OF ORGANIZATION: THE TOAST CLUB. There is something both frivolous and instructive already shadowed forth in the first meetings of the Toast Club, that acknowledges Boston as the city of its nativity and is composed of a strong body of those women who can achieve anything when once braced by a handsome luncheon. It is when the tide of the menu has ebbed to coffee and the butler sets before every woman a glass of that innocently wicked potation, green swizzle, that the hostess and toast mistress rises for her remarks. She leads off with a few choice sentences and calls upon some guest, who has only received warning as she entered the dining-room, to respond to the toast given at the bottom of her menu. Now the rule of the club is that no woman can refuse to respond, that her speech must not consume over four minutes and it must lie on the inspiration if the moment Not less than five leasts are proposed and answered at every luncheon, one of them must always be to the hostess ard the other four are fixed by the committee. “The New Woman.” “The Future of the Husband.” “Suggestions for the Encouragement of Masculine Emigration to Summer Resorts,” “The Housekeeper’s Responsibility in Street Cleaning,” is a fair sample of the questions ventilated in the requisite four minutes allowed for each of them. At least one of the subjects must be serious in its nature and seriously treated, and when all the green swizzle has disappeared the women ballot on the toast by writing upon slips of paper, dropping them in a big silver loving cup, and when the votes are counted she who is conceded to have made the cleverest toast is entitled to wear till the next meeting a charming club pin. This is a wreath of gold laurel leaves set with pearls.

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A photograph from Robert’s Modern Classic Cocktails (photo by Lizzie Munro) of a Maximillian Affair, created by Misty Kalkofen.

Maximillian Affair

Misty Kalkofen, Green Street, Boston, 2008

1 ounce mezcal

1 ounce St. Germain

1/2 ounce Punt e Mes

1/4 ounce lemon juice

Combine ingredients in a cocktail shaker filled with ice. Shake until chilled. Strain into a chilled coupe. Garnish with a lemon twist.

Mezcal and Tequila Reviews: Blanco Tequilas

Tequila Ocho Terroir Select Plata, 40%

Tequila Ocho is the brand that the late California-born, London-based Tequila evangelist Tomas Estes collaborated on with Carlos Camarena, a third-generation Tequila distiller, and a member of the influential Camarena family, who also produce the respected El Tesoro and Tapatio brands. Together, they promoted the idea that Tequila could express terroir, just as wine grapes do, depending on where the agave plants are grown (highlands, lowlands, etc.) and under what climate conditions. They are the only single estate tequila that produces annual vintages, which they believe have distinct aromas, flavor and character. This blanco Tequila was made from agaves from the Rio Lerma region and bottled in 2026. The nose shows what a blanco Tequila can be. It is bright and sparky, with notes of both a vegetal garden and spice garden, and a touch of lime. There is earth and sea and fire. It is a complex nose, the kind one more commonly associates with Mezcal. The palate has an array of candy notes, along with green pepper and melon. The taste starts out simultaneously spicy and sweet, receding to a saline and vegetal finish which is long and full-bodied .

Tapatio Blanco, 40%

Tapatio is also made by the respected Camarena family, who founded the La Alteña distillery in 1937, and is imported by the Charbay Distillery in California. It has long been a fan and bartender favorite, even if it is challenging to locate in your local liquor store. (Camarena’s El Tesoro brand, which is almost as good at Tapatio, is also strangely difficult to locate, even if it is a common sight in cocktail bars and agave bars.) The nose is strong, a bold classic Tequila nose, with vegetal, eucalyptus and sea salt notes, plus a little smoke. The palate is chewy and bready, almost a bit whiskey-like. It is broad and savory and coats your whole mouth, and the finish is long. Forthright, yet mellow, this Tequila is great for mixing.

Tapatio Blanco 110, 55%

High-proof Blanco Tequilas are not common. Tapatio’s was one of the first ever brought to market. This is not a gimmick spirit, but a great expression in its own right. The nose is mellower, but at the same time invigorating, with bright citrus, earthiness and ash. It’s a great nose. The palate is bold, a bit hot, but very flavorful. It is a stand-up Tequila, with salt, citrus and campfire in its flavor profile. You could just sip it, but mix it for a delightfully powerful Margarita.

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Mijenta Tequila Blanco, 40%

Mijenta Tequila was co-founded in 2020 by Michael Dolan, who started the company after leaving spirits giant Bacardi Limited, where he was CEO for nearly four years. Maestra Tequilera, Ana Maria Romero, designed and oversaw the entire creation process, from harvest to bottle. The agave plants are from the highlands of Jalisco, grown in mineral-rich red-clay soil and, the brand says, only harvested at their ripest. The brand touts that it is additive-free—a major concern these days in the Tequila world—and a sustainable tequila. Interestingly, Mijenta is also kosher pareve, a certification few agave spirits bother to attain. The spirit has a soft but bright nose, with subdued fruit, a little bubblegum, some thick tropical fruit. It is a complex nose. The palate is quite different, coming on with both bell pepper and black pepper, with a papery sweetness as a backdrop and a touch of coconut. It is lively on the tongue. There are some floral notes in back and as the finish goes on. I’m not sure this is a mixing Tequila; more of a sipper for us.

Tequila Arette Artesanal Suave Blanco, 40%

The family-owned El Llamo distillery has been doing business for more than a century. Arette was launched in 1986. The agaves are double distilled in pot stills by master distillers Eduardo Orendain Jr. and Jaime Orendain. (The family also makes Paladar Tequila.) It has a light peppery nose with some vague vegetal notes, lime zest and saline. The palate has soft pepper notes, like a German Pfeffernüsse (pepper nut cookies). The second sip is much spicier, with a hint of red pepper flake, as well as rhubarb and apple in the back. A unique taste profile.

Tequila Arette Fuerte Artesanal Blanco, 50.5%

This is Arette’s overproof expression. There is oddly little heat on the nose. It is a fuller, rounder nose than on the Arette Blanco, peppery and perfumed, with floral notes of honeysuckle and lily. The palate is strong and rather hot. It is not a smooth sip. Your lips will tingle a bit, tasting pepper, spicy peppermint, earth, gravel and jalapeño. The finish lasts a decent amount of time. Not as balanced as the Tapatio’s overproof, but satisfying in its own way.

Tequila Cascahuin Tahona Blanco, 42%

Cascahuin, in business since 1904, is crafted by fourth and fifth-generation distillers under master distiller Salvador “Chava” Rosales. The agaves come from the highlands. Traditional methods are used, including stone-oven roasting, tahona milling (hence the name), and copper pot distillation. After years of collaborating with respected Philadelphia-based agave expert David Suro to produce his Siembra Valles line, the Rosales family is now working with Suro Imports to bring their own family brand to the U.S. The Tequilas are produced entirely from a single estate harvest, whether from the Rosales family’s own fields, or carefully sourced elsewhere in the Valles region of Jalisco. The nose is initially muted, you have to reach for it. There are notes of small white flowers, moss, leather and heather. The palate, meanwhile, comes on strong with white pepper, grass and other vegetal notes. It is an integrated, complex profile. It’s not hot, but rather smooth and silky, with pine, black licorice, charcoal and a lot else going on. Compared to the nose, the palate is quite broad. The finish rests on the top of your mouth for some time.

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