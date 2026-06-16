The Mix with Robert Simonson

The Mix with Robert Simonson

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Pablo Aguirre's avatar
Pablo Aguirre
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I haven't bought a tequila in years. I've preferred and used mezcals instead but I've been looking forward to this week to learn about tequilas out there and what I might find locally to try. So thanks for this great interview and today's list.

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