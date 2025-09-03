Author and whiskey expert Noah Rothbaum.

Few writers have been covering the spirits and cocktail beat as long as Noah Rothbaum. He began his work in the booze field in the late ‘90s and has held several significant editorial posts since then, including inaugural editor-in-chief of the website Liquor.com, cocktail columnist at Men’s Fitness, editor of the Half Full section of The Daily Beast and, most recently, spirits editor at Men’s Journal. He also authored the drinks books, The Art of American Whiskey: A Visual History of the Nation’s Most Storied Spirit, through 100 Iconic Labels and The Business of Spirits: How Savvy Marketers, Innovative Distillers, and Entrepreneurs Changed How We Drink.

That said, Rothbaum has only recently entered the busiest period of his career to date. In 2001, he and David Wondrich brought out the titanic Oxford Companion to Spirits & Cocktails, which won the American Library Association’s Dartmouth Medal for the best reference book of 2021 and the Tales of the Cocktail Spirited Award for Best New Book on Drinks Culture, History, or Spirits. As if that massive tome weren’t enough, he is now back with another only-slightly-smaller liquor reference book: the 600-page The Whiskey Bible. (The book will hit shelves Sept. 9 and is now available for pre-order.)

The Mix caught up with Rothbaum to ask just how the man keeps up this pace. The interview is below.

THE MIX: You are an industrious fellow. It seems only yesterday you and David Wondrich were putting out the enormous Oxford Companion to Spirits & Cocktails. Now here you are again with this equally impressive volume. How did you manage that? What exactly was the timeline there? Was there overlap?

Noah Rothbaum: In January of 2020, just as David Wondrich and I were finally reaching the home stretch of finishing the Oxford Companion to Spirits & Cocktails, Workman approached me about writing The Whiskey Bible. So the two projects overlapped for less than two years. The timing was perfect, since the Oxford Companion was winding down and I was just getting into the research and writing of The Whiskey Bible.

THE MIX: You say this book is your life’s work in the introduction. How long did it take to accrue all the whiskey knowledge that you poured into this work?

NR: I started writing about whiskey in the summer of 1999. I was an intern at Food & Wine and worked under then unknown associate editor Pete Wells, who, of course, has gone on to great things, including a long stint as the New York Times restaurant critic. That summer I also worked under Lettie Teague, who ultimately left Food & Wine and is now the Wall Street Journal’s acclaimed wine columnist. It was really Pete who introduced me to the world of whiskey and craft cocktails. One of my favorite projects that summer was researching all of the Irish whiskies that were then available in the U.S.

THE MIX: I wrote an article a decade ago in the New York Times naming you one of the nation's leading dedicated whiskey writers. You've been at this game for 30 years and have written about a great many things. But, at this point, do you think of yourself as mainly a whiskey writer?

NR: From a young age, I always wanted to be a writer. My parents are huge readers and their home is full of books, magazines and newspapers. I think that definitely had something to do with my choice of professions. In my career, I have written about all kinds of things, but I always wanted to focus on cocktails and spirits. And I have been very fortunate to be on that booze beat full-time, since the summer of 2006. Whiskey is definitely my passion and specialty. I, of course, enjoy drinking it, and I find that knowing about the stories, personalities and history behind a dram only heightens the pleasure of consuming it.

THE MIX: There are a lot of whiskey books out there. It seems a good dozen come out every year. Was it a challenge to find ways to set yours apart, to make it stand out?

NR: I have always tried to find unique and interesting angles for my stories and my books. That’s why I loved working on my 2015 book The Art of American Whiskey, which is a visual history of American whiskey told through old labels, bottle designs and advertisements.

While there are plenty of other whiskey books, the great majority of them just repeat the same familiar half-truths, myths, legends and misconceptions that were created by publicists and advertising agencies. Once I started researching The Whiskey Bible, I realized just how much of whiskey history has generally been gotten wrong. In this book, I have settled the score on a number of important issues—both large and small. I also look at whiskey from a global perspective instead of focusing on just one country or a particular style, which is also unique from most other books on store shelves.

I think the appendices in The Whiskey Bible also set this book apart. There is one with 30 classic whiskey cocktail recipes and 30 modern classic whiskey cocktail recipes from top bartenders around the world. (That appendix alone could be a book in itself!) There is also a timeline that goes back centuries and tracks the evolution of whiskey around the world.”

“Once I started researching The Whiskey Bible, I realized just how much of whiskey history has generally been gotten wrong. In this book, I have settled the score on a number of important issues—both large and small.”

THE MIX: How much of the information in the book constitutes new research—meaning, things you found out just in the last three years? And can you give an example?

NR: Foolishly when I started this project I didn’t think I needed to do a huge amount of new research. I couldn’t have been more wrong! The more I looked into commonly held beliefs the more research I realized I needed to undertake.

I did a lot of the research for this book during the pandemic, when libraries and research institutions made their collections public, which helped me invaluably. Suddenly, I had a trove of new books, studies, articles and government reports to read, which truly changed my perspective on whiskey. As a result, I had so many incredible epiphanies while working on this book. One of my favorite discoveries is that the Red Book of Ossory, which most Irish whiskey experts and brands cite as proof that the Irish were distilling whiskey before the Scots, actually might be proof that whiskey distilling knowledge came from England of all places.

THE MIX: What’s your favorite whiskey-producing country?

NR: It sounds like a cop out but I really can’t decide. I feel so fortunate to have visited distilleries around the globe. I hope to get to even more of them in the coming years.

THE MIX: Do you feel that Canadian whisky is still undervalued after all these years?

NR: I think Canadian whisky is still incredibly misunderstood by most Americans. Thanks to the successful marketing efforts of single malt Scotch, we don’t really understand the art of blending. And blending is at the heart of many of Canada’s biggest and greatest whiskies. So, yeah, Canadian (and also Scottish) blends are still generally undervalued and generally misunderstood.

“Overall, I am still incredibly bullish on the bourbon industry. To paraphrase Mark Twain, I think reports of its death are greatly exaggerated.”

THE MIX: I think we can both agree that Japanese whisky is excellent. But, is it worth the high prices it currently fetches? You and I both remember when it could be had for a song.

NR: Japanese whisky was definitely undervalued for a very long time, which had the benefit that you could easily buy it and people would actually open their bottles and drink the liquor. The astronomical jump in price for Japanese whisky, has unfortunately turned it into an investment vehicle. As a result, it takes a lot of courage to open up a bottle and drink it. I hope prices come back to Earth soon.

THE MIX: Do you agree with the recent stories that the long-running Bourbon boom is over?

NR: Overall, I am still incredibly bullish on the bourbon industry. To paraphrase Mark Twain, I think reports of its death are greatly exaggerated. This is a much bigger conversation but many of the problems that are being cited for the decline of American whiskey are not actually universal problems facing the whole industry. They are problems afflicting specific brands.

I think the greater problem is that hard alcohol overall used to be an affordable luxury but for many categories it’s gotten so expensive it’s no longer affordable. As an industry, it’s unsustainable for us to push folks to just buy exclusively premium or super premium products. But with that said, you can still find plenty of American whiskey bargains. There are a number of wonderful bourbons and ryes for less than $35 a bottle, including Rittenhouse Rye, Old Overholt Rye, Wild Turkey 101 Bourbon, Buffalo Trace Bourbon and George Dickel Bourbon. I imagine drinkers who are getting priced out of other categories will start to migrate to these American whiskies.

THE MIX: What is the most undervalued whiskey brand in your opinion?

There are still quite a few undervalued whiskey brands on the market, including the above-mentioned bourbons and ryes. There are also a number of other undervalued whiskies like Famous Grouse, Johnnie Walker Black Label, Bushmills Black Bush and Jameson Black Barrel.

THE MIX: What is the most overvalued whiskey brand—besides Pappy!?

NR: I think the pricing for many brands has gotten out of control. But at the end of the day these whiskies are worth whatever someone will pay for them and recently I have seen some of these sky-high prices actually coming down.

