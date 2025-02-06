Sidecar: Q&A With Fawn Weaver
The Last Decade's Most Impactful Figure in American Whiskey Talks About the Industry's Present and Future.
No figure of the last decade has had a bigger impact on the world of American whiskey than Fawn Weaver, the co-founder, CEO and chief historian of Uncle Nearest Premium Whiskey. Her story is something out of a fairy tale. Weaver was having breakfast on the top floor of the Four Seasons hotel in Singapore when she read a June 25, 2016, story in the New York Times written by whiskey writer Clay Risen. It told the story of Nathan “Nearest” Green, a former slave who was the first master distiller at Jack Daniel’s and taught a young Daniels how to make whiskey. Like much of the rest of the world, Weaver first learned from that article of the existence of Nearest Green and the important role he played in American whiskey history.
Her reaction was not small. Weaver moved to Tennessee, did exhaustive research on Green; convinced Brown-Forman, which owns Jack Daniel’s, to formally recognize Green’s contribution; bought the farm where Green and Daniel first worked together; built a distillery in Shelbyville, Tennessee; and, by 2017, produced the whiskey that she named after Green. She basically rewrote the history of America’s most famous whiskey brand. This made Weaver the first African-American woman to head a major spirits brand, and she did it with an all-female executive team. Today, Uncle Nearest produces seven whiskeys, including multiple expressions of Tennessee Whiskey and Rye.
The distillery, now worth more than $1 billion, is the fastest-growing American whiskey brand in history.
The Mix caught up with the busy Weaver to talk about the American whiskey business and her passion for it. The interview is below.
Here at The Mix, we are grateful to have a large group of subscribers—and quite a few new free subscribers who have all joined within the last few weeks.
We appreciate all of you and hope that you really are enjoying the Bourbon and Rye articles, interviews, recipes and round-ups we are posting this week, some of this content available to free subscribers. That being said, we need your support to continue this substack and hope that you will become a paid member. We cannot do it without your paid subscriptions.
So, during Bourbon and Rye week, if you decide to become an annual member, we are offering 20% OFF if you click on the link below. The secret password is WHISKEY.
That’s $40 for the year. $3.33 a month.
Bourbon and Rye Week Annual Subscription Sale!!
Thanks from The Mix!