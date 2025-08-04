A view of the Delaware Seashore State Park in Bethany Beach

Following is the fourth edition of The Mix’s seasonal feature, “Summer in a Day,” designed for those who can’t get away for a full week but still want to experience some summertime fun! The first entry focused on Wildwood, New Jersey; the second on Atlantic City; the third on the Wisconsin State Fair. For this one, we travel a little further south and concentrate not on one city or event, but one entire state.

This column’s ultimate destination is the southern Delaware shore, which we discovered this summer while getting to the bottom of the state’s Orange Crush phenomenon. But we found a whole lot more than vodka, curacao and orange juice along the way. You can conceivably do everything listed below in one day. But I would recommend stretching that day out and spending a night at the beach before heading back home.

If you’re driving into the state from the north, as we were, Delaware begins with Wilmington, the state’s biggest city. The metropolis made for a perfect halfway point to stop for lunch, so we pulled into the Charcoal Pit. It’s a classic sit-down hamburger joint that was founded in 1956 by the Sloan Brothers (Louis, Sam, Marty and Aaron) and has been owned by the Capano family since 1986. (Thanks, as always, to George Motz’s book Hamburger America for pointing us in the right direction.)

The Charcoal Pit in Wilmington.

From the outside, the Charcoal Pit is a retro dream with a Googie-style architecture, a great neon sign, slanted roof, and what appears to be a low-slung circus tent to the left that services take-out orders. Inside, at every booth, there is an individual jukebox. It is unclear if they work, as the music is kept at a low volume, but I did feed the thing quarters nonetheless.

The grill is on the far end of the room as you walk in, and in the back to the right is a counter where the shakes and ice creams treats are made. Judging from the pictures on the wall, the lunch counter was once on the opposite side of the room, facing the front windows looking onto the outside—a much better positioning. (Keep that architecture in mind; it figures into our next stop.)

The specialty of the house here is the hamburgers. You can get them in quarter-pound and half-pound sizes. A quarter-pound comes on a regular hamburger bun; a half-pound comes on a larger custom bun. There are typically served with lettuce and tomato and American cheese.

The half-pound is definitely the way to go. The satisfying natural flavor of the beef increases exponentially with the size of the patty. Nothing about the burger tastes manufactured or half-assed. It tasted like real food, like something your grandfather might have eaten. The fries were good, too.

I also tried their “char dog,” as they call it. It came only as a dog on a grilled bun and had to be dressed up. Given what was available on the counter, that meant mustard and ketchup and relish. It was perfectly fine, but no match for the burger.

If you’re in this area, and still hungry, Lucky’s Coffee Shop down the road is also worth a look.

A foot-long chili cheese dog at The Dog House.

A 15-minute drive from Charcoal Pit brings you to perhaps the oldest hot dog place in the state, The Dog House in New Castle, which was born in 1952. There is a connection here. The Sloan brothers also founded The Dog House, which was a success from the get-go. The Sloans sought to emulate The Dog House when they opened Charcoal Pit. That’s why the counter first faced the road—as it still does at The Dog House. (Lou Sloan sold The Dog House to its manager, Mitch “Hut” Reinhart, in 2012.)

Unlike the Charcoal Pit, The Dog House has not been renovated recently and does not sparkle and shine. It’s a utilitarian lunch counter decorated in shades of tan with no table seating. At first, it seems a bit grim and Hopper-esque. But as you sit there and enjoy the friendliness of the staff, you begin to warm to it. We had nice chats with the grill master, the cashier and the waitress.

The Dog House in Wilmington.

The Dog House specializes in foot-longs. That’s all you can get here. They’re split in half and cooked on the grill under a weight. The buns are made to match the length of the dog. The Dog House has their dogs custom made for them by Dietz & Watson, a Pennsylvania meat purveyor. They are unavailable at any other place. They get their buns from a local baker. So this is truly a Delaware dog.

You can get the dogs with a variety of toppings or you can get a cheese dog or a chili dog or chili cheese dog. I would recommend getting the dog with mustard, onions, and relish and skip the chili, which I’m pretty sure was Hormel from a can. We didn’t get an order of the fries, but they look damn good.

The view from the one of the rooms at the Bethany Beach Ocean Suites Residence Inn.

We drove on to Bethany Beach on the southern shore where we checked into Bethany Beach Ocean Suites Residence Inn. A lot of eastern seaboard hotels will promise you proximity to the beach. But this spacious hotel actually makes good on it. There is nothing between the hotel and the Atlantic Ocean except a boardwalk, which you can access through the sun room dining area off the hotel. I’ve never stayed in a hotel that was this close to the water in my life.

As we drove down the narrow road from town to town, Mary Kate said it reminded her of the Long Beach Island from her youth—or her family’s trips to the Florida Keys during school breaks decades ago: long stretches of little roads lined with beaches, salt air, views of the water and stubby island vegetation. It’s a peaceful place, not yet overdeveloped and overcrowded.

In Bethany Beach, Delaware Seashore State Park has miles of beaches to explore. Or if you’re feeling like a traditional seafood dinner, while staring at the ocean, the Big Chill Beach Club can satisfy that craving.

A view of the deck and a bit of the ocean view at the Big Chill Beach Club in Bethany Beach.

But if you want to stay near the hotel, the little town center is a quick walk down that boardwalk and leads you to Bethany Beach’s modest, sedate business district. (They like it that way; there is a curfew in this town.) There, you’ll find a Kohr Bros. custard stand (not hard to find here, as they are all over the Delaware shore), Bethany Beach Books and Boardwalk Fries, because, if you don’t order fries on the boardwalk, what will the seagulls eat?

The Bethany Beach boardwalk.

As I wrote in my earlier post about the Orange Crush, the Delaware shore is composed of five small towns. Each has a distinct personality:

Beginning in the north is Lewes (pronounced “Lewis”). This is the oldest village, the first town founded in Delaware. It’s a perfectly preserved living museum of pre-Revolutionary architecture with a distinctly New England character. The next stop south, Rehobeth Beach, is the closest the Delaware shore gets to a big, cosmopolitan town, with many hotels and a long boardwalk of attractions. Dewey Beach, where Starboard is, is the party town where people swarm the sidewalks late into the night. Next, after crossing the Indian River Inlet Bridge through the long, narrow seashore park, is Bethany Beach, “the quiet resort,” where there are noise ordinances and a juvenile curfew. Finally, you get to Fenwick Island, right on the Maryland border. This, too, is a quiet town, but you can see signs of the commercial riot that is Ocean City bleeding over as you approach the state line.

Let’s start with Lewes, as it’s the oldest. History buffs will find much to love here, as the town feels like an open-air, 18th-century museum.

The cannonball that gave the Cannonball House its name

You can cover all the major historical landmarks on foot, including the so-called Cannonball House (so named because there is a cannonball still lodged in its foundation, a souvenir from the War of 1812); the Lightship Overfalls, the last lightship built for the U.S. Lighthouse Service, now permanently docked in Lewes; the Ryves Holt House, the oldest house in Delaware; the St. Peter’s cemetery (where Ryves Holt is buried, as well as several governors of Delaware); and Zwaanendael Museum, which is in a building that looks like it was plucked out of Amsterdam and plopped down in Lewes.

You may want to plan your visit to Lewes to coincide with the Historic Lewes annual Shanty Fest (they had the 1st Annual this year). It’s a celebration with music, food, history, art, tattoos and of course, performances by vocal groups singing sea shanties.

Billion Used Books in Lewes.

If you don’t like history, there are lots of charming, twee shops in Lewes, like Biblion Used Books (which has a blog, last entry 2013; and a Facebook page, last entry 2023; their minds must be on their books!) and R&L Liquors, which has been around since 1974 and not only has a good liquor selection but, oddly, a smart and unusual array of snacks, including hard-to-find Herr’s Old Bay cheese puffs. Most of these shops are clustered around 2nd Street.

The outside of Gus and Gus in Rehobeth Beach.

A quick drive from Lewes is Gus and Gus Place in Rehoboth Beach, which has the most built-up boardwalk of all the towns. It stands out among the usual boardwalk suspects, like funnel cake shops and stands selling increasingly surreal political t-shirts. It’s an ideal, frozen-in-time greasy spoon that hasn’t changed much since 1956, when it was opened by a 25-year-old Constantine “Gus” Svolis. (For the life of me, I can’t figure out who the other Gus was.)

The joint has one of those old menus with the black letters on a yellow background. Gus makes a great many things, including submarines and fried chicken and various seafood plates. But they’re known for their hamburgers.

A chili cheese dog at Gus and Gus.

It was only 10 a.m, but the grill man cooked a burger up for us anyway, and also a hot dog. The burger was small, served on a bun with cheese that had been cooked on the griddle until it was burnt with lattice-like edges, as well as relish and ketchup and mustard. It was a perfect greasy boardwalk burger.

The hot dog reminded me of those that used to be sold at the now-closed Coney Island Lunch in Scranton. They were served not on a hot dog bun, but on a crusty rectangular Italian roll. The franks were from Berks and were split open and fried. (There was a Berks clock on the wall. Where can I get that sort of swag?) On top of that was a square of white American cheese and Gus’ dark homemade chili. It was excellent.

Leave a comment

The place is cash only. If I lived in Rehobeth Beach, I would take all my meals at Gus and Gus.

Looking out at the beach from Gus and Gus.

You cannot leave the Delaware shore without least one visit to The Starboard, a local icon where you can get the best Orange Crush in the state. But there’s more to the place than that one drink. Before the Orange Crush became big, Starboard was known as a Bloody Mary bar. And it still is a Bloody Mary bar where you can choose your own adventure, selecting your own brand of Bloody Mary mix, your own hot sauce, and your own garnishes. But only until 3 p.m.!

The Bloody Mary bar at The Starboard.

The Starboard also has an extensive food menu. My favorite item is a soup called half-and-half. It’s half cream of crab soup and half Maryland crab soup. It’s a local specialty and I’ve never had anything quite like it before.

The half-and-half crab soup at The Starboard.

if you’re more into breakfast, and want to eat like the locals eat, go to the Sunrise Restaurant, a squat, one-story, corner diner that is only open till 3 PM. Everything on the menu is either a little under or a little over $10. The Sunrise been here since 1984. It’s the kind of place where, when you enter, everyone turns around to see who it is.

The lighthouse at Fenwick Island.

Fenwick Island is a community down by the Maryland border. It is home to the Fenwick Island Lighthouse, a structure that dates back to 1858, making it the oldest lighthouse in Delaware. While there, you can bend your brain trying to make heads or tails out of the pre-Revolutionary Transpeninsular Line dispute that led to the current borders of Delaware, Maryland and Pennsylvania. A line marker can be found at the lighthouse. Write me if you figure it out!

Coddies from Rosenfeld’s Jewish Delicatessen.

We were early for our lunch reservation at Matt’s Fish Camp (recommended!), so we popped into what seemed like another local eating landmark, Rosenfeld’s Jewish Delicatessen, a local chain with two locations in Delaware. The interior was pretty spartan and no-nonsense, except for some comical decoration in the form of various Yiddish words painted on the wall. (“Plotz! Shtick! Verklempt!”)

Rosenfeld’s vast menu has everything you could want from a deli—matzo ball soup, overstuffed sandwiches, kugel, latkes—but the thing that caught my eye was Baltimore-style Coddies. Anyone who reads this newsletter knows we’re mad for Coddies. But one rarely finds the regional snack outside of the Baltimore area. Rosenfeld’s first location was in Maryland, so that may explain it. We ordered a batch. They were very good, perhaps a bit overdone, but were served properly with saltines and mustard.

The young, chatty manager of the place also cleared up a mystery for us. Driving along the shore, we had noticed several abandoned concrete towers, about three stories tall. She confirmed what I suspected, that they were observation towers, built between 1939 and 1942, used during World War II. There is a plan underway to restore all of them and make them open to the public. Right now you can climb to the top of the tower at Fort Miles in Cape Henlopen State Park, right near Lewes. It’s 118 steps to the top. There are beautiful views, areas to hike and plenty of volunteer tour guides to fill you on these protective relics, which were only supposed to last a decade of two, but have survived three quarters of a century.

One of Delaware’s abandoned WWII observation towers.

A good way to end your whirlwind Delaware tour is with a ferry ride. The Cape May-Lewes Ferry will whisk you across the Delaware Bay from the First State to the Garden State. It has daily service, with several crossings a day. It’s a 90-minute crossing, and I’m told you can get an Orange Crush on board.

Which gets me to thinking. Summer in a Day: Cape May. Not a bad idea…

