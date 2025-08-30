Your Picture Perfect Arrival at The Stockton Inn

Following is the fifth edition of The Mix’s seasonal feature, “Summer in a Day,” designed for those who can’t get away for a full week but still want to experience some summertime fun! The first entry focused on Wildwood, New Jersey; the second on Atlantic City; the third on the Wisconsin State Fair; and the fourth on Delaware. For this one, we are back in New Jersey but as far away—geographically and aesthetically—from the Jersey Shore as possible.

Most Americans are hard pressed to understand why New Jersey’s official nickname is The Garden State. That’s because the only part of the state they have ever seen lies between Newark airport and Manhattan, a blighted stretch of real estate that is not exactly bucolic. But travel west of the airport an hour or so and your eyes quickly open. The land north of Trenton grows more and more lush as you approach the Delaware River. This is where the delicious corn and tomatoes and blueberries that New Yorkers enjoy all summer come from. And you pass through small, ancient, picturesque villages that remind you that, yes, New Jersey was one of the original 13 colonies.

A farm stand down the road a ways from the Stockton Inn, where we bought some of the best peaches and Jersey corn we had all summer.

One of these lovely towns is Stockton, a pre-Revolutionary hamlet that sits right on the Delaware River’s edge at the end of a long-standing bridge that leads to Pennsylvania. Its status as a place of passage has defined its history. Prior to being christened Stockton—after a NJ Senator—is was variously called Reading Ferry, Howell's Ferry and Centre Bridge Station.

The view from the balcony at the Stockton Inn around the holidays. Looking straight ahead the road leads to the bridge to New Hope, Pennsylvania.

The main attraction in Stockton without a doubt is The Stockton Inn, housed in a building which is older than the town, older than the nation and the oldest operating inn in the state. It was erected in 1710. It’s Dog & Deer Tavern first opened in 1796. The building became an inn sometime in the 1830s.

Songwriters Richard Rodgers and Lorenz Hart immortalized it in their 1936 song “There’s a Small Hotel.” The tune has been sung by the likes of Ella Fitzgerald, Billy Eckstein, Frank Sinatra, Chet Baker, Joe Williams, Peggy Lee and Petula Clark. It talks of a wishing well. The wishing well is still there.

The aforementioned Wishing Well at the Stockton Inn

The Stockton Inn, which had been closed since 2017, recently received a top-to-bottom renovation by new owners Steven Grabowski and Cheryl Olsen in hopes of making the historic lodging hall a destination once again. It certainly deserves to be. On the outside, it remains all ancient fieldstone, bay windows and wooden balconies. Inside, it couldn’t be more posh and modern—and snug. There are only nine rooms, plus a couple separate carriage houses that can be rented in their entirety. Anthony Rudolph is the managing director.

The entrance to the Stockton Inn during one of our visits around the holidays.

The Stockton Inn first got on my radar last fall when I heard they had snagged Brian Miller as their bar director. Miller has bartended at Pegu Club and Death & Co. and ran the wonderful tiki bar The Polynesian during its short life in midtown Manhattan. I love encountering top-flight craft cocktail programs in the wild. And Stockton is in the wild.

We found our way to Stockton twice over the ensuing months for drinks, which were as excellent as I expected. (I wrote about their Jack Rose for The Wall Street Journal.) Recently, however, we finally got to sleep in that small hotel. The occasion was a pop-up by Jeff “Beachbum” Berry, the tiki authority and owner of Latitude 29 in New Orleans. There was no way we were going to be driving home after that shindig. So we stayed the night.

Beachbum Berry and the Bum-ettes at the event at the Stockton Inn.

The rooms in the inn are all along a short L-shaped corridor on the second floor. Room 4 has a free-standing bathtub, which is an amenity you rarely see in hotels anymore. In fact, that luxuriously-sized bathtub sat next to a walk-in shower the size of many New Yorker’s entire bathrooms. We found ourselves debating which to choose first. But why choose? We left Stockton much cleaner than we arrived.

If Mary Kate had had her way, she would have stayed in the room the entire time. Upon our arrival, there was a bowl of the hotel’s signature homemade potato chips sitting near the mini-fridge. (These were added to our regional Herr’s chip haul from the Stockton Food Store just yards away).

Padding across the wool carpet, she took the chips, some wine from the mini-bar and the carafe of water to the little dining nook near the king-sized bed, happily taking in the textures and tones of the room’s decor, commenting on the enveloping, cozy feel. It was only after she emerged from the bathroom having opened all of the complimentary ablution aids (toothbrush, razor and comb)—“Look, they’re all wood!”—that I knew we had to go to the Beachbum event then and there or I’d never get her out of the room.

Tub or Shower? Homemade potato chips and wood toiletries these are a few of Mary Kate’s favorite things.

The best part of the the room was that there was a second, back staircase that led to a lounge area off the main reception desk. This room featured a full self-service bar, stocked with every spirit you might need, as well as glassware and ice. We were told to help ourselves and that the bar was on an honor system. It felt like having access to a private speakeasy.

The Stockton Inn has two drinking and dining options. There’s the Dog & Deer Tavern, which is cozy and dimly lit and features all of Miller’s creations, including his famous gin-based tiki drink the Double-Barreled Winchester. (The drinks are all annotated, listing their author and date and place of origin—an old-school touch that I still like to see.) You can eat at the bar, and the menu featured all the comforting tavern classics you would want in such a place, including Steak Frites, a wedge salad, oysters, steak tartare and a fancy cheeseburger.

Relaxing with a Brian Miller original, the Conference, made by the man himself.

And then there’s Finch, the fine-dining restaurant in a glass-walled back room (open Thursday-Saturday nights). Chef Bob Truitt’s menu is focused on homemade pasta, including Paccheria Amatriciana, Ravioli alla Norma and Maialine alla Vongole.

Maialine alla Vongole at Finch.

Just across the street from Stockton Inn is the Stockton Market, which is owned by the same folks who run the inn. There’s a bakery and a cafe inside, as well as various prepared foods you can take away. I recommend The Local, which is their version of a breakfast sandwich. The meat options are Nueskie’s bacon, Taylor ham (pork roll), pork or turkey sausage, which makes for a very difficult choice. There also sell cookbooks. (They could use some cocktail books, however. Hint, hint.) Next door to the market is Stockton Fine Wine and Spirits, which has as good a selection as any NYC boutique liquor store. It is owned by Jennifer and Paul Tilch. She’s a Stockton native; he’s a fourth-generation wine merchant.

A walk to the end of that bridge leads to the reward of Dilly’s, a seasonal hamburger, hot dog and ice cream stand that sits just over the Pennsylvania border. The place is charming. Though they serve just about everything, I recommend you go with an ice cream.

We worked up quite a hunger for Dilly’s ice Cream after the walk across the Centre/Stockton Bridge.

As for the bridge itself, it goes by the unwieldy name of the Centre Bridge-Stockton Bridge. (There was some sort of naming-rights fight there.) The current steel-truss bridge dates from 1926. The first bridge was a covered bridge erected in 1814. It only lasted until 1841, when it was destroyed in a flood. The Centre Bridge has inspired a fair amount of art. American impressionist painter Edward Willis Redfield painted the bridge in 1923. New Jersey composer Frances White has written two compositions about the bridge: Centre Bridge (1999) and Centre Bridge (dark river) (2001).

On the Stockton side of the bridge is an access point to what used to be the former Delaware and Raritan Canal, which was a commercial waterway in the 19th century and then a railway serving this part of New Jersey. All train service ended by 1982. It It is now D&R Canal State Park, a 70-mile oasis equipped for canoeing, jogging, hiking, bicycling, fishing and horseback riding. As you hike or bike you will see wooden bridges, 19th century bridge tender houses, remnants of locks, cobblestone spillways and hand-built stone-arched culverts. A recent bird survey conducted in the park revealed 160 species, almost 90 of which nest in the park. There are also turtles!

The view from the bridge.

Speaking of covered bridges, the last standing example in New Jersey is just a few miles from Stockton. It’s called the Green Sergeants Covered Bridge. It was built in 1872 and reconstructed using original materials in 1961.

Also near Stockton in the improbable last resting place of Glenway Westcott, a novelist who was a lesser-sung member of the Lost Generation of American artists who peopled Paris and France in the 1920s. Westcott has been a particular obsession of mine ever since I picked up a first edition of his 1928 collection of stories and essays, Goodbye, Wisconsin, in a used book store in Waukesha, Wisconsin. Westcott knew Wisconsin. He was born on a farm in the town of Kewaskum, but left as soon as he could and never looked back.

Westcott enjoyed success as a writer. He second novel, The Grandmothers (1927), won the Harper Novel prize. His novella The Pilgrim Hawk (1940) was praised by critics and received a second lease on life in 2001 when critic Susan Sontag rediscovered it and lauded it in the pages of The New Yorker. And An Apartment in Athens (1945) was a popular success.

But after that he ceased writing. He moved to a New Jersey farm, previously owned by bandleader Paul Whiteman, and purchased by his younger brother Lloyd, who had married wealthy heiress Barbara Harrison. Glenway lived there with his lifelong partner, Monroe Wheeler, until he died in 1987. (Harrison was the granddaughter of railroad magnate Charles Crocker. Her mother Mary died in a car accident when Barbara was just one-year-old, making the toddler a millionaire.)

The memorial headstone for the Westcotts and Harrisons. Their ashes were scattered nearby.

Both Westcott and Wheeler are buried in what amounts to a private country graveyard. It is particularly difficult to find and it is unclear if you are trespassing on private property. But we drove in the short way off Raven Rock Rosemont Drive and no one stopped us. There was not another soul for miles. Westcott, Wheeler and various other Westcotts are marked by a joint headstone located where all their ashes were scattered years ago.

The country graveyard where writer Glenway Westcott rests.

It you want a little more local literary flavor, drive a few miles north of Stockton along Kingwood Road and you’ll find the former home of JP Miller. The Texas-born Miller was a player in the Golden Age of live television, writing dozens of teleplays. One of these, The Days of Wine and Roses, was made into a movie starring Jack Lemmon and Lee Remick.

Drive south a bit to New Hope, PA, to see a bit of American theater history: Bucks County Playhouse, a former mill which was founded as a theater by playwright Moss Hart back in 1939 and is the most famous summer theater in the United States. Hart and his frequent writing parter George S. Kaufman performed in a production of their own play The Man Who Came to Dinner in 1942—as well as Harpo Marx, playing a part that was based on him. Thereafter began a tradition of playwrights performing in their own work, including Thornton Wilder and Christopher Durang.

If gazing at the Delaware River makes you want to take a dip, drive north to the Hopewell Quarry. This hole in the ground was originally a rock quarry, which stopped operating in 1919. It was incorporated as a swim club in 1928; It is fed by a natural spring. The Hopewell Quarry was purchased in 2021 by Friends of Hopewell Quarry, “a nonprofit organization dedicated to preserving this historic resource as protected open space and, through it, serving the public in perpetuity.”

It’s only open through Sept. 1 (Sorry!), so you’ll have to go this weekend. If that’s not possible, keep it in mind for next summer!

