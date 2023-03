Katana Kitten, home of some of the best bar food in New York.

Cocktail Barflies today are spoiled. They are not only well-watered, they are fed on a diet of top-notch bar burgers, salads, fried chicken sandwiches, hand-cut fries, shishito peppers, crudite and marinated olives. Many of them may assume it’s always been this good, that drinkers have never n…