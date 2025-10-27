The Ditty in Astoria, Queens.

Betcha thought we’d never be back!

Last January, The Mix posted “The Astoria Drinking Committee, Part 1,” a survey of Astoria bars in the oft-overlooked (by the drinks media, anyway) borough of Queens. We got to ten different watering holes, but found there was more work to do. So a Part 2 was promised.

This post is us making good on that promise.

Two beers at the Bohemian Hall & Beer Garden.

Our second Astoria bar crawl was precipitated by a series of events we couldn’t have predicted or prepared for. Suffice it to say that our Brownstone Brooklyn apartment suddenly proved itself uninhabitable, so we temporarily decamped to the spare bedroom of our generous friend Kathleen, who lives in Astoria.

It doesn’t take us long to find the silver lining in any situation, so we embraced our displacement as an invitation to further explore the Queens neighborhood and visit all the great bars we couldn’t get to last autumn and winter.