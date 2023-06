The Anniversary Sale at The Mix is still in effect!!!

Until Monday, June 19, you can buy a yearly subscription to The Mix for just $40. That a 20% discount on the usual price. Just click on the button below to take advantage of this offer.

Get 20% off for 1 year

If you are already a subscriber, keep in mind that The Mix makes an excellent Father’s Day gift.

And, now, on to today’s newsletter. If you want to find out all about the best German food in America, hit that button above and all will be revealed.