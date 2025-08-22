Last week, we received the wonderful news that Salvatore Calabrese, the vaunted London bartender, was going to join us in New York for The Martini Expo. Few bartenders are as connected with the Martini than the Italian-born Calabrese. He invented the Dukes Martini, after all. (Which he now calls the Direct Martini.)

It had been one of our early wishes when forming The Martini Expo that it be an international affair. And, more than anything, we wanted to bring in some of the great London bartenders revered for their way with the Martini. For if New York has a rival as a Martini town, it is London. Calabrese makes that dream real.

Salvatore’s signing on got me to thinking of all the great Martinis there are to be had in the London scene. And so I compiled a list. I’ve covered some of these Martinis in detail in previous posts, but I’ve never gathered them together in one, yes, listicle. So, here they are. (It also suddenly occurred to me that, back in May, we published "On a Toot! London Edition, Part One,” and Part Two never came out. Well, consider this Part Two.)

If you’re in London, use this for your next Martini crawl. If you can get there, we’ll see you at the Expo!

Speaking of the Expo, the kick-off dinner at Confidant occurs three weeks from today. It’s selling fast, so get your tickets now if you want to attend. There will be Martini’s made with Ford’s Gin. And banana cream pie. (The dinner is one day after my birthday, and banana cream pie is my favorite dessert.)

London’s Best Martinis (in alphabetical order, to avoid arguments)

If you need a Martini in the morning, this is your best option. At this elegant little pocket of Italianate drinking culture tucked in the middle of SoHo, they call their house Martini the Marsala Martini. It’s made of Beefeater gin, Marsala Dolce, dry vermouth, and almond bitters. It’s golden, like the sun that just rose.

At this experimental, art house cocktail bar, they have a bottled lychee Martini and and an original called the Osmanthus made of gin, white wine and Osmanthus flowers. Both tasted very Martini-like, which means the bar’s experiments either failed or succeeded brilliantly.

This entry goes without saying. The trolley Martini and its driver, Ago Perrone, has been synonymous with the bar at this post Mayfair hotel since it reopened its doors in 2008. It’s not so much the Martini itself, which is made with a special house gin; or the selection of bitters, which makes for a fun parkour game; but the lovingly theatrical tableside presentation. Gin spritzed by the oil of lemons twists as it ribbons into the glass. That’s what the waterfalls in heaven are like, right?

An unorthodox choice. But you didn’t think you were going to a get a normal Martini from the whiz kids at the Mr. Lyan bar group. This one’s made from barley (in the form of vodka) and “really good potato,” which has been fermented. Remember when teacher had you power a light bulb with a potato back in school? I guess potatoes can do anything, even be a Martini.

This bar, inside the historic Brown’s Hotel, is the main London perch of Salvatore Calabrese, as certified a Martini master as the jolly olde town has to offer. His famous Direct Martini (ice cold, undiluted) is not on the menu, but I know from experience that you can get one.

The Martini needs no introduction. The most famous Martini in London. Maybe the world. Made of gin or vodka pulled by head barman Alessandro Palazzi straight from the freezer and a drop or two of vermouth which is then quickly cast upon the carpet to ward off evil spirits. As the song goes, “There’s a rose in a fisted glove.” Brace yourself for that velvet punch.

This one is not fair. The bar at the new distillery for Ford’s Gin, one of the best Martini gins, is not open to the public. But if you happened to know someone who knows someone who’s been invited to a private event there, go. The bar is elegant and beautiful and very green and all they want to do is serve you the best possible Martini.

At this oldest and clubbiest of London restaurants, you can, of course, get a good Martini. I imagine the place would have been in trouble with its high-toned clientele quite a long time ago if it didn’t make a damn fine specimen. You can get one at your table while dining, but the pro move is to go upstairs to the cozy, amber-hued bar.

I love a restaurateur who clearly takes cocktails seriously, primarily because he wants a good one with his dinner. And Trevor Gulliver, the owner of St. John, is that. And there’s something about the whitewashed interior that makes a Martini just shine. Don’t worry about having a few. St. John has plenty of bread and offal on hand to serve as a foundation.

Satan’s Whiskers is great at the classics. That means it’s great at Martinis. It won’t be fancy. But it will be affordable and satisfying.

It didn’t take long for this bar’s unusual house “One-Sip” Martini to become a local legend. It is made with vodka, amber vermouth and sherry and served in a shot glass with a Gorgonzola-cheese stuffed jumbo olive. In a city of strivers, it is London’s most unusual great Martini, and yet one of its simplest.

Three Sheets’ Martini is called a Dirty Martini on the menu. But it’s only slight dirty owing to some olive oil. There picpoul wine in it, too. With some house French fries served in a mock McDonald’s container at the end of the cool, quiet, white marble bar, it makes for a very elegant adult happy meal indeed.

Odds and Ends…

