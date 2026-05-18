The Caprese Martini at the Andaz 5th Avenue.

The Caprese Martini or Tomato Water Martini is so widespread on cocktail menus these days that, at this point, it amounts to its own sub-genre of the Martini.

This is particularly true in the spring, when thoughts turn to produce and fresh tomatoes dance in the heads of dreaming mixologists.

I first noticed the ubiquity of the Caprese Martini—that is to say, Martinis that are meant to mimic the classic Italian salad composed of mozzarella, tomato and basil—last year, when a bar crawl through Manhattan saw me confront Caprese Martinis on multiple drink menus at bars both old and new.