The Mix with Robert Simonson

The Mix with Robert Simonson

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dylan Cecchini's avatar
Dylan Cecchini
3h

I got to the office early this morning after being out for a few days quite sick and very behind on work (we are also moving, for a 7th time in NYC, in 11 years, on Friday), and decided all the work could wait as I devoured this new Edmunds' piece. What an amazing summary, the last 25 years of martini dissected. On a separate note re: dirty martinis, there was an interesting VinePair podcast last week which predicted the resurgence of vodka as craft bartenders accept having a taste for a vodka martini every once in a while. Incidentally, my little sister was in town from Alabama a few weeks ago and she enjoys dirty martinis as is common of Gen Z - so, of course, I reached for Absolut or whatever I had on hand (vodka is only used when my family comes to town), and I have to say, I didn't hate this concoction I made with Citarella cerignola brine and two dashes of celery bitters, shaken...

Reply
Share
2 replies by Robert Simonson and others
Dan Petroski's avatar
Dan Petroski
3h

Thanks for breaking the rules for this one.

Reply
Share
2 replies by Robert Simonson and others
8 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Robert Simonson · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture