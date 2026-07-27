We don’t do guest posts on The Mix and never have, since the newsletter bowed back in January 2022. If you read something in these pages, it’s either me, Robert, or my co-founder Mary Kate.

But some offers are too attractive to pass up.

Last May, we asked Lowell Edmunds—emeritus professor of classics at Rutgers and the author of the famous 1981 book-length study of the Martini, The Silver Bullet, and its updated 1998 version Martini, Straight Up (and regular reader of The Mix)—if he would be willing to pen a guest post for The Mix about Martini culture. I knew from our correspondence over the years that he had never stopped thinking about the Martini.

Lowell Edmunds.

The answer was: Yes, he would. He said the theme of the essay would be “the changes that the Martini has undergone and what it is now.”

And so, dear readers, we find ourselves in the possession of a fresh piece of Martini scholarship by Lowell Edmunds! (If you have never read his book, you should do so, or cease to call yourself a student of the cocktail.) It is published below. He attacks the subject in short sections, each with a different focus, in a style that reminded me of the early essays of Susan Sontag.

Edmunds’ generous contribution to The Mix got us thinking. New writing on the subject of the Martini is always welcome. And, what with The Martini Expo Chicago coming up this September, what better time to publish such compositions? So we asked a collection of writers and thinkers who we respected—people with a track record of writing about the Martini (and one who doesn’t, but whose thoughts are welcome on any topic) if they would contribute an essay to The Mix. In all but two instances, they agreed!

Edmunds signing books at The Martini Expo in Brooklyn, 2025.

We are calling this essay series The Cocktail Colloquy: The Martini Now. We will publish one essay every Monday for the next several weeks leading up to the beginning of The Martini Expo on Sept. 13. We named it the Cocktail Colloquy, rather than the Martini Colloquy, because: a) it sounds better; b) we are leaving open the possibility of running future essay series about other classic cocktails.

The Martini Now

By Lowell Edmunds

The Phenomenon

The straight up Martini has had its ups and downs in a history that goes back more than a century. It’s now at a high point, though still jostled by its old rivals, the Martini on the rocks and the vodka Martini. A different kind of competition comes from the use of the word Martini as the name for practically any cocktail or alcoholic drink served in the iconic glass. The Dirty Martini, in which the flavor of olive brine predominates, and the Espresso Martini are early examples. Now the Dirty one has become a sub-type unto itself (“The Mix” May 18, 2026).

Definition

But let’s talk about the old-time Martini with its flavor profile of gin and vermouth. There are many new variations that keep this profile even as they add a new flavor. If it stays in the background, you still have a Martini. If it predominates, you have a different cocktail. The difference is subtle. If you rinse the glass with absinthe before you pour in the drink, you still have a Martini. If you add ¼ ounce of absinthe to the mixture, it’s a new cocktail, which has its own name, The Obituary. The distinction that I am making is not always obvious. In the Vesper Martini James Bond used Kina Lillet, which has a sweet citric flavor, instead of vermouth (Casino Royale 1953). Is it still a Martini? Some would say yes, some would say no.

Ingredients

What gins and what vermouths are now used in the old-time Martini? Certain brands of gin have been around for a long time and are still in favor: Gilbey’s, Tanqueray and Tanqueray No. Ten, Beefeater, Plymouth, Boodles and Gordon’s. A couple of others have joined this crowd: Sipsmith London Dry (2009) and Fords Gin (2012). But in this century there has been an unending stream (if I may) of new kinds of gin. Here are a few names. After Hendrick’s (Scotland) in 1999 there came Monkey 47 (Germany) and the Botanist (Scotland) in 2010. Then, in the teens, Sông Cái Việt Nam Dry Gin, Drumshanbo Gunpowder Irish Gin made with green tea from China, and Procera Kenya Blue Dot (their Martini gin). In this decade Bayab Gin (South Africa) and SIGIL Gin (New Mexico).

Japan has produced gin since the 1930s and now there are some dedicated distilleries. Kyoto Distillery was the first (2016). Their KI NO BI is available in the U.S. They use pine and cedar chips in the distilling process. A cedar flavor is more common in Japanese gins. At the session “The Japanese-American Art of the Martini” (The Martini Expo, Sept. 13, 2025, Brooklyn), one of the bartenders told a charming story. Someone went up into the mountains, cut down a cedar tree, extracted the oil, and so forth. That’s how Japanese gins came to have this flavor.

All of the gins named above and many others are available in the U.S. (It’s sad to think that many of our own gins are going to remain local artisanal efforts. They might be great, but we are never going to have a chance to taste them.)

From the beginning of the twentieth century two vermouths predominated, Noilly Prat and Martini & Rossi. In 2008, Noilly Prat changed its U.S. formula, pushing the flavor toward sweet and floral. It was “Bad News for Martini Drinkers,” to quote the title of an article by Eric Felten in the Wall Street Journal. The original is still available in Europe. At present Dolin Dry is probably the first choice. But, as with gin, other brands are standing in the wings: one American, Little City (Rochester NY); and five Italian, Carpano, Cocchi Extra Dry, Strucchi Dry, Bordiga Extra Dry and Manchino Secco. The last-named is from Romagna, the others from Piedmont. These are Martini vermouths. There are countless others, sweet and dry—150 different artisanal vermouths in Spain alone. We don’t know enough about them. We need a book in English like François Monti’s El gran libro del vermut (2015).

The Martini drinker is left with the question: which vermouth is best with which gin? With the seven vermouths that have been named and, say, eight gins, fifty-six different Martinis are possible. That would be only one Martini a week for a year plus four in the new year. But who is going to go out and buy all the gins and vermouths? What bar has all of them? The best we can hope for is that gin-makers will give us their opinion. I made a start by asking Procera what vermouth they would use. Riddhi Thanky-Shah, Procera’s Marketing and Communications Manager, replied: Cocchi.

The third ingredient of the Martini is the water from the melting of the ice. What kind of water should the ice be made of? How much meltage is desirable? As for the water, most drinkers probably want neutral (7) on the pH scale from acidic to alkaline (1-14). Minerality, from dissolved minerals such as calcium, magnesium, and sodium, is another matter. It’s inevitable and differs from one source to another. If the Martini drinker doesn’t like the taste of what the local water system is bringing, he or she can use bottled water. Some Martini drinkers avoid the whole question and buy glacier ice. Bar Chimera (New York) designs its own water. At the top of their Martini menu: “25% of every Martini is water (from melted ice). We filter and re-mineralize (the water for) our martini ice in-house to create the perfect harmony of pH and minerality.” (“The Mix,” May 27, 2026). (The scientific revolution in barkeeping began over a decade ago and entered written history in Dave Arnold’s Liquid Intelligence: The Art and Science of the Perfect Cocktail (2014).)

As for the quantity of meltage, it is a function of (1) the total surface area of the ice cubes; (2) the hardness of the ice; (3) the temperature of the pitcher or other container in which the Martini is mixed; (4) the friction caused by stirring; (5) the time of the ice’s immersion. I don’t know how you calculate the rate and amount of meltage. But, to repeat, water is part of the drink and for this reason it has to be mixed on ice. Keeping your gin in the freezer is a bad alternative.

For a short video on the creation of an ice stalagmite on top of a frozen olive (at the bar Paradiso, Barcelona) see Simonson, Video Field Report. For the history of ice in American bars: Rea 2017: 143-48, 211-12. For Rea himself: DeGroff. (Full references at the end of this Newsletter.)

Two New Ingredients

Unlike the three just discussed, two new ingredients are optional. One is fat infused in the gin, the other is smoke infused in the finished drink. In so-called fat-washing the kind of fat is typically olive oil, in the ratio of 6:1. The mixture is shaken or stirred and then chilled for several hours. When the fat has risen to the surface, it is removed and the gin is strained through cheese cloth or a coffee filter. I experimented with The Botanist, which I chose because of its distinctly botanical palate. The result was a smoother gin with a softer texture. Someone might ask: If that’s what you want, why buy The Botanist in the first place? Good question.

Smoking requires a so-called kitchen torch, which, in the simplest method, ignites wood chips (like apple, cherry, or hickory)—more likely for whisky cocktails—or dried herbs (like rosemary or thyme) or dried citrus. The glass is turned upside down over the smoking chips and then the Martini is poured into the glass. Then there are two commercially available devices, the smoke top and the smoking gun. The former is placed on top of the glass. It has a mini-chimney, with a screen at the bottom, in which the combustibles are ignited. Then it is covered, so that the smoke is forced down into the drink. The smoking gun has a burn chamber for the combustibles and shoots the smoke into the drink. The kinds of smoking just described (cf. Clarke in list at the end of this Newsletter ) should be distinguished from the old process of the smoking of grains in fermentation, especially of Scotch and mezcal (cf. Watman). I’ve had no experience with these devices or with smoked Martinis.

The Return of an Old Ingredient

With the return of the traditional gin and vermouth Martini came an original ingredient, orange bitters. They appear in recipes in early bartenders’ manuals: the “Martinez” in O.H. Byron (1884) and the “Martine” in Harry Johnson (1888). (These cocktails are recognizably Martinis despite their names.) Orange bitters began to disappear during Prohibition (1920-1933) and were forgotten for a long stretch of the Martini’s history. Audrey Saunders reintroduced them when she opened Pegu Club in New York in 2005. They are hardly de rigueur but bars stock them and several other bitters. (See articles by Simonson and Janzen in Punch cited at the end of this Newsletter.)

Mixing the Drink

Someone has to do the mixing. If it’s not you or a friend, it’s a bartender. Martini-drinkers like to be present at the creation of the drink—to sit at the bar, place their order directly, not through a server, and see the bartender mix their drink. Sometimes the bartender becomes a friend, like Louie, in the famous New Yorker cartoon (“The Mix,” Oct. 7, 2025, observed its fiftieth anniversary). The day will never come when we prefer to watch an AI-driven robot mix our Martini.

If there is no place at the bar and you are at a table or choose to be at a table, in some places the ritual comes to you. A waiter rolls a mixing station up to your table and mixes the drink before your eyes, with, in the best case, elegant paraphernalia sitting on a silver tray—a crystal mixing glass and jigger, a copper stirring spoon, a copper or silver strainer—and pours it into terrific glasses, better than the ones you use at home.

Contrary to James Bond (first in Diamonds Are Forever, 1956), the Martini is stirred, not shaken. Shaking aerates the drink and roughens the texture. But that was the point. Ian Fleming wanted Bond to be both suave (a Martini drinker) and tough (a shaken Martini). In “Moonraker” (the third of the novels, 1955), Fleming had him turn to vodka, which at the time might have been another a sign of toughness or independence. George W. Bush was (and still is?) a drinker of the vodka Martini, shaken (Edmunds MSU xxix). Barack Obama also favored vodka Martinis.

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Presentation

Whether you are sitting at the bar or at a table, a glass is going to be set in front of you and it’s part of the show. From certain places in Bar Chimera you can see the glasses smoking with liquid nitrogen waiting for their Martinis. That bar uses Bobo Drajja glasses, which seem elegant, but in Bar Artemesia (Florence, Italy) you have a custom-made glass from Murano that costs 200 euros. You’ll find the same level of luxury at the Regent Berlin whose handmade glasses are from Arnstadt Kristall. Some bars also give you a small glass of water with your drink. A good idea. You are more likely to be given a napkin at a table than at the bar. It’s likely to be black. That choice of color is sometimes said to have originated with the architect Robert A.M. Stern.

The standard garnishes of the Martini are the olive and the lemon twist. They have both suffered from a tendency to excess. One olive has become three, impaled on a wooden pick and loaded into the glass. (For detailed discussion: “The Mix,” Apr. 1, 2024.). The appearance of the drink is ruined. As I said in my book on the Martini, olives are not bad as an hors d’oeuvre. I recommended the Niçoise, the Picholine and the Green Lucque (MSU xii-xiii).

The elegant twist, from the yellow outer skin of the lemon, has become a thick two-layered slab, consisting of the outer skin and the bitter white inner skin, sometimes even protruding above the rim of the glass. The purpose of the twist has been forgotten. It was once literally twisted over the surface of the drink in order to extrude a bit of its oil onto the surface. Some bartenders used it to rub the rim of the glass (in contrast to the picture in MSU xviii).

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Who Is the Martini Drinker?

To judge by the large crowd at the first Martini Expo (Sept. 13, 2025, Brooklyn), I would say that he or she is a Gen Y or Millennial, 30 to 45 years old. But it’s a sociological question and beyond my grasp. Even if I had an answer, there would remain the fact you can order a Martini in Buenos Aires or Nairobi or Beijing or Tokyo as easily as in New York or Barcelona. Who are the Martini drinkers in those places?

What Does the Martini Represent Now?

What the drink represents to the drinker (and to others) is another kind of question. In my book on the Martini (1998), with the U.S. in mind, I discussed a list of seven “Simple Messages of the Martini.” The first can now be jettisoned: “The Martini is American, it is not European, Asian or African.” The third (“The Martini is a high-status, not a low-status drink”) was about social class. If the drink has this image now, it’s what Brian Walker called a “throwback,” something like driving an antique automobile. The fourth was “The Martini is a man’s, not a woman’s drink.” Even then, it was, as I said, a matter of image, not reality. Now I doubt that it’s even the image.

The positive side of the other four messages probably persists: urban and urbane, optimistic, adult, and belonging to the past. To discuss them briefly in reverse order, first, the Martini is always thought of as the drink of one’s parents’ or some earlier generation. Second, to drink a Martini is a rite of passage. You enter adulthood and become part of a new generation. Third, it is drunk in an atmosphere of optimism. Bernard DeVoto wrote in 1951: “It marks the lifeward turn” (MSU 23). Fourth, that turn takes place in the city in the ritual of the happy hour, when you put the cares of the day behind you. You may drink a beer after you have milked the cows, but you won’t be drinking a Martini.

Conclusion

Thanks to Robert Simonson for the invitation to contribute a guest newsletter. It’s an honor. His Substack newsletter has been an inspiration for the present effort. He is not only someone who writes about the Martini but also, as the organizer, with Mary Kate Murray, of The Martini Expo, he is part of its history. And there’s going to be another (Chicago, Sept. 13-20).

I know that I haven’t said anything about mini-Martinis or low-alcohol gin and probably other things have been left out.

It’s difficult to write about the Martini without going into personal preferences, as I have done. On this subject everyone has a better idea. There’s that old joke about the fighter pilot. His plane is downed. He ejects. Parachutes into a remote wilderness. Gets to a clearing. Opens the Martini kit in his survival pack. Begins to mix his drink. Locals who have been watching from a distance approach. One of them says “That’s not the right way to make a Martini!” and proceeds to tell him how to do it.

Lowell Edmunds and Robert Simonson at Long Island Bar in 2019.

Works Cited

MSU = Edmunds, Lowell. 1998. Martini, Straight Up: The Classic American Cocktail. Baltimore: The Johns Hopkins University Press.

OCSC = Wondrich, David and Noah Rothbaum, eds. 2021. The Oxford Companion to Spirits and Cocktails. Oxford University Press.

Semantic slippage: Hughes, Becky. 2023. “The Martini Has Lost Its Mind.” https://www.nytimes.com/2023/07/13/dining/martini.html.

Noilly Prat: Felten, Eric. 2009. “Don’t Shoot the Messenger: Bad News for Martini Drinkers.” WSJJan. 10.

Smoke, smoking in distillation: Clarke, Paul. “smoke.” In OCSC. Watman, Mark. “smoking.” In OCSC.

Fat washing: Kinsey, Samuel Lloyd. “fat washing.” In OCSC.

“Throwback” Martini: Walker, Brian. 2023. “An Umami Martini & How Generative AI Will Transform Commerce & Marketing.” Substack. March 9.

Ice history: Rea, Brian. 2017. B.A.S.T.A.R.D.S. (BARS AND SALOONS, TAVERNS AND RANDOM DRINK STORIES). Privately printed.

Rea bio: DeGroff, Dale. “Rea, Brian.” In OCSC.

Ice stalagmite: Simonson, Robert. “Video Field Report: Supercool Martini at Paradiso.” https://robertsimonson.substack.com/p/video-field-report-supercool-martini

Orange bitters: Simonson, Robert. February 15, 2018. “Will the Real Orange Bitters Please Stand Up?” Punch.

Janzen, Emma. March 07, 2024. 000. “The Martini Is Back. But What Happened to Its Bitters?” Punch.

Bar Shot: Fabbri Amarena Cherries

The often-forgotten fourth ingredient in Manhattans is the cocktail cherry. A well-crafted Manhattan made with the best spirits and by the most skilled hands can be ruined—or, at least, besmirched—by being garnished with a shoddy commercial brand of faux maraschino cherry.

The cocktail revival has helped to partly correct this culinary faux pas. Luxardo cocktail cherries, made in Italy by the spirit company of the same name, are now common sights at bars. There are many other smaller brands as well. And some cocktail bars make their own cherries from scratch.

Last week we traveled to Tales of the Cocktail in New Orleans. We returned with a couple jars of cocktail cherries by Fabbri. Fabbri was founded in Bologna, Italy, in 1905. According to the company, the cherries have been produced since 1915. The Amarena cherry is grown in Bologna and Modena. The Fabbri brand was developed by Gennaro and Rachele Fabbri in the early 1900s.

The cherries are equally sweet and tart. The syrup they sit in is of a lighter, thinner texture than the thick syrup used by Luxardo. Though a different breed of cherry than the maraschino, they are in the same ballpark, taste-wise, and are arguably even better suited to the flavors of a Manhattan. In terms of price, they are more expensive ($35 as opposed to $20), but I would argue worth it.

Odds and Ends…

Did we mention that tickets for The Martini Expo went on sale last week? They did! Tickets for the Martini Mixer (featuring the Martini Masters!) and the Seminar Day are now on sale. There are only 200 available for the Mixer; and just 100 available for the Seminars. So if you don’t act in advance, you may miss out… My upcoming book, Bourbon and Rye Cocktails, received its first bit of press this past week in Garden and Gun. Check it out. The book is currently available for presale… Speaking of books, And a Bottle of Rum, Wayne Curtis’ seminal study of the history of rum, is enjoying its 20th anniversary. It was first published on July 25, 2006… Takuma Watanabe, owner of Martiny’s, L’Americana and Midnight Blue in New York, and a Martini Master at the 2005 Martini Expo, was named U.S. Bartender of the Year at the Spirited Awards at Tales of the Cocktail last week. Other winners include Service Bar in D.C. for Best U.S. Bar Team; Bar Snack in NYC for Best U.S. Cocktail Bar; and Schmuck in NYC for Best New U.S. Cocktail Bar; Imbibe for Best Cocktail & Spirits Publication; and The Comic Book History of the Cocktail by David Wondrich and illustrated by Dean Kotz for Best New Book on Drinks Culture, History, or Spirits… Danny Childs, the cocktail book author and consultant based in Philadelphia, is opening his first fully-owned bar. It’s called Field Day, and will open this fall in Northern Liberties… Jeff “Beachbum” Berry will appear at Bryant’s Cocktail Lounge on Aug. 3 as part of “The Mix”’s “Cocktail Conversations” series. The event is sold out… If you are ever at O’Hare airport and crave a good cocktail, go to The Publican and see if Cas the bartender is there. Cas worked for many years at the Drake Hotel. If he is there, order a classic cocktail. You’re in good hands. If he is not, go elsewhere… Speaking of O’Hare, the airport reportedly sells more hot dogs that any other airport in the U.S. Which should surprise no one. (The Mix scarfed down at least one every time we are at O’Hare.)… Cocktail writer Kara Newman wrote about the maximizing of Martinis in Food & Wine… Galatoire’s has named Nicole Theriot the new director of culinary operations. She is the first woman to lead the 121-year-old New Orleans restaurant’s kitchen.

