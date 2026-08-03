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Mary Kate Murray's avatar
Mary Kate Murray
1d

Ha! A youthful Gincident! I kept yelling, “Buy ice at Store 24! Buy ice at Store 24!” But Garrett’s 21 year old self couldn’t hear me!!

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GARY GILLMAN's avatar
GARY GILLMAN
21hEdited

S. S. Pierce was definitely a carriage trade merchant, but the original business ended in the early 1970s. The spirits brands persisted however in the market (still today? Not sure) for some time, under licensing arrangements. It sounds like the brands transmuted in time to price brands, or some of them anyway. Garrett, whom I met once in a West Village beer bar, is of course a legend, and to his accomplishments in craft brewing one can add evidently excellent writer. He may be interested to know at one time, S.S. Pierce had a connection to brewing, quality brewing of course at the time. Schalk's in Boston made lager for S.S. Pierce, and both names appeared on the labels. P. Ballantine & Sons in Newark bought out a Schalk's lager brewery there to expand into lager brewing, ca. 1880, so presumably the connection to S.S. Pierce ended there, although not sure again. Here's a Schalk's label showing the Pierce name, from an antiques website: https://vintagebuteantiques.com/index.php/2022/08/29/found-items-schalks-lager-beer-bottle/

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