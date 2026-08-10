This is the third edition of a new essay series we are calling The Cocktail Colloquy: The Martini Now. We asked a collection of writers and thinkers who we respected—people with a track record of writing about the Martini if they would contribute an essay to The Mix.

We will publish one essay every Monday for the next several weeks leading up to the beginning of The Martini Expo on Sept. 13. (Tickets to the Expo are now available on Opentable.) The series kicked off with an essay by Lowell Edmunds. Next came brewmaster Garrett Oliver. Now we have notes from cocktail historian Anistatia Miller.

Usually, we see Miller’s name in tandem with her longtime spouse and collaborator Jared Brown. Together, the duo have published many books on drinks and drink culture, including The Deans of Drink, Spirit of the Cane, The Distiller of London, A Most Noble Water and Spirituous Journey: A History of Drink. Their names will ever been enshrined in the annuls of Martini scholarship, however, because their first book was Shaken Not Stirred: A Celebration of the Martini.

On this particular occasion, my invitation to pen an essay on the Martini for The Mix yielded not one piece of writing but two! One from Miller, which runs below, and one from Brown, which will be publishing in a couple weeks. Miller’s work happily takes as its subject the critical ingredient of vermouth.

Dr. Anastasia Miller, in a rare solo photo, photographed by her husband, Jared Brown.

Martini: What’s in a Name?

By Dr. Anistatia Miller

Gin may have been mother’s milk to Eliza Doolittle’s mom in George Bernard Shaw’s play Pygmalion. For Jared and me, gin is the milk of contentment—a mythical nectar dripping from a shaker—one that transports the sipper in the guise of a Martini to a profound state of spiritual peace, harmony with nature, and inward paradise. You could say that Jared’s and my mutual writing career emerged from an ice-cold Martini. Sounds a bit heady, right?

It’s been 30 years since we launched our first website, Shaken Not Stirred®: A Celebration of the Martini, on Halloween night 1995. For us, it was a quest to find out how many people—aside from ourselves—were embracing the allure and ethos of the most classic and long-lived of all gin cocktails. (I didn’t say long drinks, so let’s not talk about the G&T!)

The author (r.) with her spouse, Jared Brown (l.).

When we wrote our first drinks book, eponymously named after our website, we didn’t have a clue about the true origins of the classic silver bullet. There were slim pickings for historical research in the mid-90s. We delved through archival newspapers on microfilm at the New York Public Library and the Vancouver Public Library. We bought vintage drink books found in dusty garage-sale bins and second-hand bookstores. We picked up some tasty wives’ tales from even dustier old barmen.

Fortunately for us, a comment made by New Zealand history professor Barry Reay in his 1996 book Microhistories resonates in our minds: “There is no last word in the writing of history.” No truer words have ever been spoken, especially today.

We had sniffed out more than a few historical details about vermouths while we were writing a book on vermouth in 2010, including making sojourns to Turin, Italy. You know, vermouth has a lot to say to Martinis, Negronis, Manhattans, Rob Roys… keep going. We had more fodder to revisit and revise our thoughts on Martinis in the 2013 edition of Shaken Not Stirred®. When it came time to reveal the Martini’s origins for this next round, we posed the question: “So why was the Martini christened the Martini?”

Our reply at the time was: “We went back to [Harry] Johnson’s book and mused on the appearance of the Martini and the Bradford à la Martini. Why would anyone have an ‘à la Martini’ recipe? We knew that there were other cocktails named after a featured product: The Bacardí Cocktail immediately came to mind. The Dubonnet Cocktail. So did the B&B (aka: Bénédictine and Brandy). The Havana Club Special. So why not craft a name that echoed a call that, for many, was reminiscent of home?”

Why not indeed!

When the Martini was introduced to American sippers, the United States was a new home to immigrants from vermouth-sipping countries: Germany, Spain, France, and yes, Italy. One spirit appeared more than any other in the mid- to late-1800s cocktail books and menus—gin. When you put one and one together, it only makes sense that’s why the German-born master barman Harry Johnson mixed up and published more than a few variations of gin-plus-vermouth cocktails in the 1882, 1888, and 1900 editions of his New and Improved Bartender’s Manual: Or How to Mix Drinks of the Present Style. Of course, there was more than one vermouth producer importing not just dry vermouth, but sweet and bianco as well.

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It was the vermouth producer that emerged from the successful expansion of its production line and moved to a dedicated facility in Pessione, Italy, in 1863 that really matters to the Martini story. Martini, Sola & Cia. was formed by Alessandro Martini, Luigi Rossi, and Teofilo Sola. By 1868, Martini vermouths had won a royal warrant and medals from international exhibitions in Dublin and Paris. And that same year, the company began exporting its products to the United States, eventually becoming the first Italian company to commercially manufacture and market vermouth di Torino and dry vermouth worldwide.

The Sola family sold out its shares in 1879. The company was renamed Martini & Rossi. By this time, the term “Martini” was synonymous with “Italian vermouth” and “vermouth di Torino” among customers and bartenders outside of Italy. The popularity of the Martini and its shaken version, the Bradford à la Martini, surged at the turn of the century.

To capitalise on that success, Martini & Rossi ran a 1904 ad campaign in such newspapers as The New York Times and the New-York Daily Tribune, declaring: “THE REAL MARTINI COCKTAIL MUST BE MADE WITH Martini & Rossi ITALIAN Vermouth.”

Above: Appeared in the 15 August 1904 edition of The New York Times.

Below: Appeared in the 1 September 1904 edition of The New-York Daily Tribune.

When your brand name is freely equated with not just a product but a recipe, fur sometimes flies between producer and bartender. The case of the Bacardí Cocktail comes to mind. In 1936, the New York Supreme Court ruled in Compania Ron Bacardi S.A. v. B.P. Hotel Inc. that a Bacardí Cocktail must be made with Bacardí rum, preventing bartenders from substituting other brands in the making of this extremely popular drink. It was a landmark legal victory against trademark dilution, protecting a brand’s reputation.

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However, this was not the only case brought before a court of law involving an extremely popular drink and an internationally recognised brand. Another transpired four years earlier.

An item in the 9 January 1932 Grafton Sentinel newspaper recently caught our eye:

MARTINI COCKTAIL IS DEFINED IN ITALY Turin, Italy, Jan. 8 (AP)—After deep research, the court of appeals here held that Martini cocktails may only be made with vermouth manufactured by Martini and Rossi. If any other brand is used, the drink must bear another name in Italy.

And so, dear lovers of the Martini, the origins of this iconic libation’s name come a little bit closer to being academic. That’s it for now. Time to head to Italy to find out more about this court case!

For years we have forwarded evidence to Martini’s legal department that Martini & Rossi could claim to have given its name to the drink. And for years, they have dismissed us. We hold no personal bias. As historians, we are led by the evidence before us. Unlike the Martinez story (made up by a San Francisco ad agency to promote Beefeater gin in 1965), we have yet to find evidence to the contrary. Will this latest find tip the balance? Probably not, and so we shall likely continue to tilt this windmill.

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Bar Shot: 7UP Lime Lemon

The Mix doesn’t usually do soft drinks on the Bar Shot column. But I do have a track history of writing deep dive features about soda in Imbibe magazine (about birch beer; citrus soda; Coca-Cola, the Cherry Lime Rickey etc.), where I am a contributing editor. So the topic is not outside my wheelhouse.

So when I was contacted by the folks at 7UP regarding embargoed information about a new product, I was curious. The product turned out to be 7UP Lime Lemon, the brand’s first major reformulation in more than 15 years. 7UP is famously a lemon-lime soda. The new version is a lime-lemon soda, with an emphasis on the lime. I am usually skeptical about soda line extensions. Do we really need a Dr. Pepper Strawberries & Cream? But the simple nature of 7UP Lime Lemon appealed to me.

Press materials said, “The shift comes as citrus-forward flavors continue to gain momentum across food and beverage, with lime emerging as one of the fastest-growing citrus flavors in the category. Rather than launching a limited-edition flavor, 7UP is evolving its core product to meet that demand in a fresh, ownable way.”

The verdict: It does tasted more lime-forward, but only just. The difference is noticeable, but subtle. And the liquid seemed somehow more dry than regular 7UP. Otherwise, the traditional 7UP flavor profile is still in evidence.

We are cocktail people, so after trying the new 7UP straight, we used it to top a Brandy Old-Fashioned “Sweet,” the regional Wisconsin classic that usually made with regular 7UP. It was difficult to notice any difference in the flavor, as the brandy and fruit are going to dominate any Brandy Old-Fashioned, but the 7UP Lime Lemon executed its duties admirably.

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Odds and Ends…

The Kick-Off Dinner for the 2026 Martini Expo in Chicago will be on Friday, Sept. 18, at 6 p.m., at Chicago’s beloved The Duck Inn on the south side of the city. Guests will enjoy a reception hour with lite bites and ice cold Martinis, followed by a four course menu. Each family-style course will be paired with a martini from The Duck Inn’s Beverage Director and Martini Magician Brandon Phillips featuring Fords Gin, Altamura Distilleries Vodka, and Haus Alpenz’s incredible array of vermouth and aromatized wines. Your hosts will be myself, Robert, and Simon Ford (of Fords Gin fame). Tickets are limited and now available on here… I logged in another edition of “Bar Talk” on the WUWM show “Lake Effect,” talking about notable cocktails in and around Milwaukee. Have a listen… The Manor Delicatessen in Queens, which has been in business on Jamaica Avenue in Woodhaven, Queens, for more than a century, will close for good on Aug. 21… Robert Sietsema wrote about some things about modern NYC restaurants that bother him. We don’t disagree… The monthly burger special at Hamburger America in NYC is the Horseshoe, a regional sandwich from Springfield, IL, which is two smashed patties on toast topped with chef Joe Schweska’s original cheese sauce and shoestring fries… Stage Left, the excellent restaurant in New Brunswick, NJ, is holding its annual “Big Night” feast on Aug. 28. It is based in the famous food-oriented movie starring Tony Shaloub and Stanley Tucci. There will be a private showing of the movie in the Screening Room at The Heldrich hotel across the street, complete with wine and popcorn. That will be followed by a communal five-course feast inspired by the film. The cost is $139.95 per person, plus tax and service. Get tickets here.