The Mix with Robert Simonson

The Mix with Robert Simonson

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Julie Besonen's avatar
Julie Besonen
2h

I'm so glad I read this as cocktail hour approached. Had to stir a Martini immediately.

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Judy Shertzer's avatar
Judy Shertzer
23m

I once unknowingly (until I did know, an embarrassing revelation) handed David Wondrich a glass of Chatham Artillery Punch made in a bathtub at an SFA event, telling him he could ask the gentleman who mixed it about the drink's origins and ingredients. As I was saying these words, I turned toward him and realized to whom I was speaking. To his everlasting credit, he was quite gracious and said he'd "do just that". The next time I ran into him at another event, he remembered me and we had a laugh. Classy. I'd drink a martini with him anytime.

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