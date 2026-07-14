The Mix with Robert Simonson

The Mix with Robert Simonson

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Mary Kate Murray's avatar
Mary Kate Murray
6h

For more than a decade Broasted Chicken has foiled any variety in my ordering at Supper Clubs! I immediately get that if it’s on the menu.

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Mary Kate Murray's avatar
Mary Kate Murray
6h

I also love the “Chicken with the top hat” mascot. It’s so “City Chicken”!!

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