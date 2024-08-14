Gin Week - Day 3

Welcome to Day 3 of “Gin Week,” at The Mix, a seven-day celebration and examination of the fascinating world of that botanical spirit that has anchored all your Martinis, Tom Collinses, Negroni and G&Ts for more than a century.

We’ve been doing a few gin reviews every day. Now, it’s time to zoom in on one gin in particular.

When weighing possible candidates for feature-story treatment, there was only one real choice, and that was the most particular, peculiar, specific and sui generis gin currently out there: Procera, which calls itself an “equatorial African gin.” I’ve been hearing about this gin for six months or more, and now it’s time to share the news with you.

But, before we get into that, an offer!

Would you care for some juniper berries?

As a spirits and cocktail journalist, distillers and liquor brand ambassadors often offer me all kinds of things to touch, smell and taste, from pieces of charred stave taken from whisky barrels to dozens of different dried botanicals. The purpose of these sales props is to substantiate the producer’s claims to authenticity and process.

But in all my years, nobody has passed me a jar of juniper berries and said, “Here. Eat this.”

That’s because everyone knows you don’t eat juniper berries—not those used as the defining ingredient in gin, anyway. Juniper berries are typically dried into hard little rocks before they are used to flavor gin. We are so accustomed to this representation of the plant, that it’s difficult to even visualize what a fresh juniper berry might look like.

Turns out they look like, well, berries. They’re about the size and color of a black current, but with a tougher exterior. They taste like juniper, as you would expect they would, but are quite bright and juicy. They also have seeds. I don’t see them replacing wasabi peas at bars anytime soon, but chewing on one was not an unpleasant experience.

The Procera Gin line-up: Dots Blue, Green and Red.

The folks currently handing out juniper berries like they were Chiclets are the people behind Procera, a new gin made in Kenya that is quickly making a name for itself in bars in the United States. Procera is distilled from Juniperus Procera (hence the name of the gin), a juniper variety that is indigenous to the highlands of Kenya where it grows wild at an altitude of 2,200 meters, ripening slowly under the equatorial sun.

Using a unique species of juniper to make gin would be enough to garner Procera some press attention. (While there are many different kinds of of juniper, most gins on the market are made with Juniper communis.) But Procera is distilled using fresh juniper berries, not dried.

“What we’re trying to do is showcase Africa,” said Alan Murungi, a partner in Procera. “We’re showcasing the sun, the terroir, the products, the peppers, the juniper. It’s a fresh product, whereas most gins are made from dried juniper from Eastern Europe.

About those peppers. Another unique informing botanical in two of the three Procera expressions that are currently available is peppercorns. The Blue Dot contains Selim pepper, an aromatic spice often used in stews and soups. The Red Dot has six peppers, including Selim, Alligator pepper, Ashanti pepper, Elephant pepper, black pepper and Poivre Sauvage.

“The Selim pepper leads the second half of the structure of the gin,” said Murungi of Blue Dot, which is Procera’s flagship gin. “The first half of the gin is really the fresh juniper. That’s the structure and the other botanicals play off that.”

A Gin & Tonic riff using Procera Blue Dot Gin

The germ of the idea that became Procera was born one day when a group of friends were enjoying a round of Gin & Tonics made with Bombay Sapphire gin at Murungi’s lunchroom table. (Murungi is also a chef who owns a restaurant in Kenya.) Murungi’s gaze drifted to the side of the Sapphire bottle, on which the gin’s botanicals are listed.

“These botanicals come from Africa,” he said. “Why are we sending African botanicals to London to make a gin, to send it back to us to make Gin & Tonics every Sunday? So, that frustration led to the creation of the first craft distillery in Kenya.”

Production at Procera is small. They put out about 100 bottles a day. Still, even with that miniscule output, the brand has managed to make an international impression since launching in 2019. The gin is on offer at the famous Duke’s Bar in London, where head bartender Alessandro Palazzi is reportedly very adept at upselling customers to a Procera Martini, to the tune of 40 pounds sterling. The gin is also served at Claridges and the Connaught Hotel.

The Procera team recently went to Bemelmans Bar inside the Carlyle Hotel on Manhattan’s Upper East Side, where Procera is in stock. “There was a Thai diplomat who was being told about it by a Kenyan ambassador,” said Guy Brennan, co-founder of the gin. “He was on his third Procera Martini!”

A bartender at Bar Titsou making Vespers with Procera Blue Dot Gin.

Brennan and Murungi were in New York recently. They spoke at an event held at the Bar Titsou, a jewel box speakeasy tucked inside Fouquet’s Hotel, which is itself hidden in the northern climes of Tribeca near the Holland Tunnel. They were there to unveil their latest creation, Procera Green Dot Gin. If Procera’s Red Dot and Blue Dot gins are hyper-local, then “the Green Dot, I can say it is a super-hyper-local gin,” said Murungi. (My mind drifted to Stripes and “double, double top secret.”)

Green Dot doesn’t just come from a single country, using a single kind of indigenous juniper berry and, as raw material for the distillate, sugar cane from western Kenya, grown on shore of Lake Victoria. Its berries are sourced from a single juniper tree.

The tree for the 2023 vintage of Green Dot hails from Narok County. The plant is 30 years old. The juniper berries, together with some of the leaves and wood from a branch, were carefully harvested by hand and became the sole botanical input. Each bottle of Green Dot costs $179 or thereabouts. (Procera, owing to its limited production, is not cheap. The Blue Dot, which is the gateway product and most readily available, comes in at just under $100.)

The six peppers used in Procera Red Dot Gin.

Green Dot Gin began as a commission. One of Procera’s best accounts in England is Master of Malt, the online spirits retailer. Every September, the company releases eight special bottlings, usually of brown spirits. A few years ago, they asked Procera to come up with something for them, and gave them six months to do it.

“We asked, ‘What are we about?’” said Brennan. “We’re all about the juniper. So we stripped everything back. This is single-tree gin, the best juniper in the harvest.” The Master of Malt release sold out immediately. Last year, Procera made 1,000 bottles of Green Dot, this year 2,023, of which 672 made their way to the United States.

All of which begs the question: how do you decide what are the “best” juniper berries.

“It’s not the leaves. It’s not the wood,” answered Brennan. “The leaves and wood follow the berries. For me, it’s a rich, savory, umami complexity. I don’t want to use the word sweet, but it is a fruit. It’s got seeds. There’s a richness.”

Brennan paused for a second, and then commented on his commentary. “It’s weird,” he said. “A gin company talking about juniper.”

RECIPE: Alan Murungi’s Negroni

Procera Red Dot was created for a specific reason. “The clue is in the dot itself,” said Murungi. It’s a gin made for Negronis. “The red dot has spice, all those peppers, and an elevated alcohol level so it can hold its own. The idea is you can taste the gin in a cocktail. We don’t recommend the Red Dot for sipping as much. It’s more for cocktails. But it’s the richest gin that we have. If you liken it to wine, it’s the grand reserve.”

Murungi’s favorite cocktail is the Negroni. Here is his recipe. (Procera Red Dot is currently out of stock online, but you may be able to find a bottle in a liquor store. The new 2023 vintage arrives in stores in September. As the picture below attests, I used Green Dot as a substitute, as well as a different vermouth, Baldoria. It turned out just fine.)

2 ounces Procera Red Dot Gin

1 ounce Martini & Rossi sweet vermouth

1 ounce Aperol

Combine ingredients in a rocks glass filled with one large ice cube. Stir until chilled. Garnish with an orange twist.

