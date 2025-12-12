David Gluckman.

Not everything is guaranteed when you visit your family at Christmas. You may not get that bauble you asked for. The cookies may come out burnt. It may not snow.

But you can be sure that, even at the most teetotaling of households, lurking somewhere back in the cabinet is a bottle of Baileys Irish Cream, and that it will be cracked open at some point and passed around.

Baileys has had a virtual lock on the holiday drinking market since it was introduced back in 1974. (The product seems like it’s been around forever, but it’s only 51 years young.) For that, you can thank David Gluckman, an idea man who took a leap of faith that the world might want to drink a combination of whiskey, cream, chocolate and sugar.

Not everyone agreed with him. In fact, famous drinks industry executive Abe Rosenberg said of Baileys, when he first tried it, “That shit will never sell.” That comment serves as the title of Gluckman’s rollicking, witty memoir of “the men who sold the world what it didn’t know it wanted, again and again,” which is now out in an updated and expanded edition.

Gluckman didn’t stop at Baileys. He went on to hatch the ideas that became Tanqueray TEN, Ciroc, The Singleton and many more. He is something of a legend within the spirits industry.

But The Mix recently met Gluckman in the lobby of a Manhattan hotel, with a large Christmas tree nearby. So we couldn’t but help but talk about Baileys! (We did talk about other brands he invented, but that will have to wait for another post.) The conversation, edited for clarity and space, is below.