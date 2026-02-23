The Martini Expo Returns for a Second Edition In Chicago This Fall 2026.

Yup, that’s the headline today at The Mix and we are so excited to share it with you! The Martini Expo is back and happening in Chicago this year—bigger and better than ever, as they say. We’ve extended the event from 2 to 4 days and have added new items to the agenda, including some ticketed Martini Dinners as well as historical Martini Tours. We think you’re going to have an amazing time and hope you’ll join us! Just to get you excited too, we are sharing part of the press release below!

Hope to see you there!

Robert and Mary Kate

(February 23, 2026) The Martini Expo announces its second edition in Chicago, scheduled for September 17 to 20, 2026. After a widely covered and sold-out New York debut, the event builds on that momentum with its next stop, expanding nationally and continuing its celebration of the culture, craft, and legacy of the Martini. Presented by The Mix, the award-winning publication founded by journalist Robert Simonson and Mary Kate Murray, The Martini Expo reflects Simonson’s longstanding focus on cocktail history and culture. For more than a decade, Simonson has chronicled the Martini’s evolution and influence. The convention brings that perspective into a live setting, gathering bartenders, spirit producers, historians, and industry professionals for a focused exploration of the cocktail. “The Martini is the greatest cocktail of all time,” said Simonson. “Last year’s New York event proved that the Martini not only deserves a convention of its own, it can a sustain one. But the Martini doesn’t belong to just one city. That’s why this year we’re bringing the second Martini Expo to Chicago, a city with a rich drinking and bar history.” Claire Bertin-Lang of Hero Events Group returns as a key partner for the 2026 edition. Her full-service event production company, known for hospitality and spirits experiences, will help bring the event to life at the same ambitious scale as the inaugural New York event. Last year’s debut at Industry City in Brooklyn drew national media attention and an international audience. More than two dozen gin, vodka, vermouth, bitters, and garnish brands poured nearly one hundred Martini variations, alongside appearances from some of the most influential names in cocktail culture. Participants included Dale DeGroff, Salvatore Calabrese, Julie Reiner, Masahiro Urushido, Phil Ward, William Elliott, Takuma Watanabe, David Wondrich, Dave Arnold, Philip Duff, and Allen Katz. Coverage spanned The New York Times, Bon Appétit, Forbes, Food and Wine, Men’s Journal, InsideHook, and Time Out. The 2026 Chicago edition will expand the convention from two days to four, broadening both its programming and its presence across the city. The weekend will open with a ticketed kickoff dinner featuring curated Martini pairings at a restaurant to be announced. Signature programming will include the Martini Mixer spotlighting a rotating lineup of Martini Masters, a full day of expert led sessions exploring the cocktail’s history, variations, and cultural relevance, along with brand showcases from leading gin, vodka, vermouth, and bitters producers. A dedicated book salon will feature author meet and greets and Martini focused literature. New to Chicago will be a series of ticketed Martini dinners hosted at participating restaurants across the city, as well as a guided Martini bus tour visiting notable Chicago cocktail destinations, led by Simonson. A full schedule, participating venues, and ticket information will be announced at a later date. The Martini Expo is the first live event from The Mix, the Substack publication created by James Beard Award-nominated journalist Robert Simonson and Mary Kate Murray. Since its launch in 2022, The Mix has become a trusted voice in cocktail and food journalism, earning a Spirited Award nomination in 2023 and winning an IACP Award in 2024.

Watch this space for further information on The Martini Expo 2026 in the week and months to come!

Side Bar: John Collins of Elevator Repair Service

The cast of Ulysses. Photo: Joan Marcus.

You’d think that adapting the entirety of The Great Gatsby for an eight-hour stage production would be the most ambitious thing Elevator Repair Service and its longtime artistic director John Collins could do. But here the experimental theater troupe is again, scaling an even more daunting literary peak: Ulysses by James Joyce. They are back as their habitual home, The Public Theater, will a production that will run through March 1. No, they don’t dramatize the whole of Joyce’s masterpiece—at a mere 2 hours and 45 minutes, it’s a relative walk in the park next to Gatz— but that doesn’t make the enterprise any less impressive. The Mix spoke with Collins about what it took to bring one of the most famous, and famously difficult, novels to life stage. The conversation is below.

THE MIX: What gave you the idea to adapt Ulysses for the stage?

John Collins: The idea was first presented to us by Symphony Space, the presenting venue on the Upper West Side that (until recently) hosted the annual “Bloomsday on Broadway” event. They saw that the 100th anniversary of the book was approaching and came to us with a proposal that we create some kind of performance around that important birthday. When they suggested that, I thought it would be a great inspiration for a new major project. At the time I had absolutely no idea how we would do it.

THE MIX: When did you first read Ulysses? How many times have you read it in preparation for this production?

John Collins: I had not read Ulysses before taking on this project. I read a large part of it in 2020 as we prepared to develop a version of the show for Theater Basel, in Basel, Switzerland. I have since read the rest of it in conjunction with preparing the production. As such, I’ve read some parts many times and others hardly at all.

Our first mission was to find a way to be somehow complete in our treatment of the novel, even though we knew from the beginning that we wouldn’t stage every word of it.

THE MIX: How did you decide what to leave in and what to leave out from the book in this adaptation?

John Collins: Our first mission was to find a way to be somehow complete in our treatment of the novel, even though we knew from the beginning that we wouldn’t stage every word of it. We knew we would only use Joyce’s words and not rewrite, condense or adapt any part that we used. But figuring out which parts to use was challenging and went through many iterations. This was Scott Shepherd’s primary area of responsibility as co-director and dramaturg. He and I had many conversations about strategies for what to pick and how—we thought at first we’d do just one page from each chapter and later that we would use a contiguous section of each chapter—but ultimately it came down to Scott choosing first some sections that stood out to him from his prior readings. We put those choices through a few different drafts, usually adding more text in later drafts, and ultimately looked to a number of narrative threads—mentions of Bloom’s lost son, Bloom’s encounters with Stephen, Bloom’s sightings of Blazes Boylan—as a way of creating a kind of structure for the choices. Again, Scott deserves almost all of the credit for these decisions, initially at least. We then applied a kind of theatrical rigor (more my job) to see how they worked in the finished, heavily edited, piece.

In any case, it was our mission from the beginning to present something that felt like a representation of the complete form of the novel. No chapter would be excluded and each needed to be well represented stylistically.

THE MIX: ERS seems to gravitate towards adaptations of novels from the early years of the 20th century, particularly the 1920s. Do you have a fascination with that decade of literature?

John Collins: Since we did The Great Gatsby in Gatz, I have enjoyed returning to a period of literature I studied in college. I have always appreciated the degree of experimentation found in many of the novels that we’ve staged. But mostly, I appreciate the language and the way it can feel like something both contemporary and from the distant past at the same time. I very much enjoy language that makes the action before you feel very present and real—not a recreation of something past but something happening live an in real time—and that works well with my desire for live performance to feel, on some level, aware of its own liveness. The language of these authors works well for me that way.

Ultimately though, it is the quality of the writing itself that has drawn me to these authors. I may do more work literature in the future and it won’t necessarily come from that period. In fact, it may be time to take a break from it.

Jonathan Goldman, who is also the president of the James Joyce Society, has brought many Joyce fans to our work and it has been a completely rewarding experience. Of course, they often like to point out which great details are missing from our production, but always in a supportive way. And I almost always agree with them that it would be great to have those other bits in there—but then the show would never end.

THE MIX: Ulysses is known for having devoted fans. Has the production been patronized by large groups of the novel’s devotees? If so, have you gotten any feedback from them.

John Collins: We’ve been very fortunate to have developed relationships with a number of great Joyce scholars throughout this multi-year process. Scholars like Robert Seidman, Catherine Flynn, and Jonathan Goldman have all been involved, one way or another, in helping us make decisions and we have welcomed their input. Jonathan Goldman, who is also the president of the James Joyce Society, has brought many Joyce fans to our work and it has been a completely rewarding experience. Of course, they often like to point out which great details are missing from our production, but always in a supportive way. And I almost always agree with them that it would be great to have those other bits in there—but then the show would never end.

Vin Knight in Ulysses . Photo: Joan Marcus.

THE MIX: Vin Knight is a longtime member of ERS, but he usually plays smaller supporting roles. Why was he the right choice for the lead in this story?

John Collins: Vin is a great actor. Full stop. He has done so many amazing character roles for us over 20 years and it was a natural and intuitive choice to put him this role. I was really happy to give him a larger, more prominent role and it was way overdue. Casting decisions are always made somewhat (if not entirely) intuitively and I rarely remember the moment I made certain decision. It’s one of many privileges of working with a long-term ensemble of dedicated and loyal actors.

Scott Shepherd in Ulysses . Photo: Joan Marcus.

THE MIX: How did you and Scott Shepherd divide directing duties?

John Collins: As I said earlier, Scott’s primary contribution to the work (apart from his performing) was to edit and study the text. His role is dramaturg in many ways, but it was such a major and important contribution that it felt worthy of acknowledging in the form of a co-director title. Scott has often been a close and trusted partner for me on shows, even where he doesn’t carry an additional title. I am, in most conventional senses, the director of the staging and design; but Scott’s intimate familiarity with the novel makes him better suited to answer the other actors’ questions about what various parts of the text mean and how they should be spoken. Finally, I don’t really like making decisions in total singular isolation so it has been important to me to have a partner to discuss things like the overall shape of the piece with and with whom I can work through larger structural questions.

Leave a comment

New Bar Regulars!

And finally, the Mix would like to welcome four new Bar Regulars! Your plaques are under way as we speak! Thanks for your support - we look forward to the next year together, it’s going to be a big one! (If you’d like to join their ranks, hit the button below!)