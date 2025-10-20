A meal at Bar Prasowy.

Currently, The United States doesn’t have much of a cafeteria tradition. In the past, we had chains like Horn and Hardart and Childs, places where you select you meal from a host of choices, collect your dishes from a central kitchen or along a cafeteria-style tray line and seat yourself at a table for a humble yet dignified dining experience.

Today, Americans’ dining choices are basically twofold. You can sit at a table at a proper restaurant and be waited upon, with all the formalities and costs that that entails; or you can go in for processed fast food where your only human encounter is with a cashier. There is the formal and the utilitarian. There is nothing in between.

This is not the case in other countries. Italy has its Tavola Caldas. Spain has its tapas restaurants. And Poland has its milk bars.

I learned of Poland’s milk bars—or Bar Mlcezny—only recently, just before leaving for my virgin visit to that Central European country.

Milk Bars were perfectly suited to my desires. I was anxious to try as much traditional Polish food as possible, for as little money as possible and Milk Bars are all about tradition at a reasonable price. The lengthy menus, which are usually displayed on the wall, boast every classic Polish dish you can possibly think of, including the Polish version of schnitzel, called kotlet schabowy; stuffed cabbage rolls; potato pancakes; kasza (pearl barley); potato dumplings; and various cabbage and beet salads. There are usually entire sections given over to many different varieties of pierogi and soup. As much as pierogis, the Polish love soup and a Milk Bar will often offer more than a dozen kinds.

“Milk Bar” is a big of a misnomer. Originally, these restaurants had an emphasis on dairy and vegetarian meals, much like the Dairy Restaurants that used to be common in the Jewish enclaves on New York in the early 20th century. Egg dishes and non-meat pierogi fell snugly into this menu format. This was partly because meat was rationed in Soviet-ruled Poland.

Milk Bars flourished under Communist rule, as regular restaurants were vilified as capitalistic, with many establishments closing. The opposite occurred after the fall of communism in Poland in 1989; formal restaurants came back and Milk Bars closed in large numbers.

In the last decade or so, Milk Bars have enjoyed a return to popularity, seen as sources of inexpensive, good-quality food, as well as a touch of perverse nostalgia. The few that remain are treasured relics, leading to an odd circumstance when a facet of totalitarian life is looked upon tenderly.

Bar Prasowy in Warsaw

My first experience was at what is probably Warsaw’s best known milk bar, Prasowy, which opened in 1954. It’s located in a nondescript building on a busy thoroughfare. I was a bit disappointed to see that the ordering was done on a digital kiosk. It felt like being in a modern McDonald’s, though the pictures of the dishes and English translations were helpful.

Leave a comment

The room was large, with high ceilings and few decorative details. Square tables with a red-and-white-checkered tablecloth pattern painted on top filled the room. When ordering, I was given a receipt with a number on it. When the food was ready, my number was called and I walked up to a window which looked onto a large kitchen. Inside, various staff ran about preparing the requested dishes. I then collected some silverware and napkins and salt packets and headed to an empty table.

The kitchen at Bar Prasowy in Warsaw.

I over-ordered at Prasowy, because I wanted to try as many things as a Milk Bar had to offer. My meal consisted of eight meat-filled, fried pierogi; two Camembert-cheese-filled Naleśniki (Polish crepes); a side called Swarki (crisp fried bacon cracklings) and a “multi-berry fruit compote” (basically fruit juice). I enjoyed everything. It tasted like home cooking, nothing fraudulent about it. My entire meal cost roughly $11.50. Most of the soups were $2. Complete entrees with sides were $5.

The place seemed to be for everyone. At a table near me, a young couple were nursing hangovers, using the Milk Bar as a good source of drunk food. Nearby, a family of five had sat down for a wholesome lunch.

From there it was a 25-minute walk to Bar Bambino. It was also situated on a wide street in a nondescript building (the only kind that was built in Warsaw under Soviet rule after WWII). On the outside, with its cute, modern cow logo, Bar Bambino promised to be a more modern affair that even Prasowy, but on the inside it was much more old-fashioned.

The cashier booth at Bar Bambino.

An enormous menu hung on the wall to the left as you entered. No digital kiosks here. There were English translations, but in small print. I had to order from an actual person, a woman who sat inside a glass and wooden booth like the ticket-taker at an old movie house. I fumbled through my order (I know no Polish) and she handed me a ticket.

Thanks for reading The Mix with Robert Simonson! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

The clientele was older at Bar Bambino than Prasowy, where ages ran the gamut.

The Bar Bambino sign.

Again, the room was large with high ceilings and plenty of light. A sea of square tables and chairs stretched to the opposing wall. I had a clear view of the small window into the kitchen, where women in tan uniforms and hairnets prepared the food. If the food at Milk Bars tastes like somebody’s mother made it, somebody’s mother probably did.

The pick-up window at Bar Bambino.

The head cook looked like Bessie Adams, the 1940s movie character actor who always seems to be playing a sassy maid or other domestic, most famously in Laura (1944). Instead of calling out when all my food was ready, she summoned me as each dish was brought to the counter.

Sour Rye soup and mushroom pierogis at Bar Bambino.

First came the soup. I got adventurous and order the “sour rye” soup with boiled egg and kielbasa. It was amazingly good, tart and textural. I got pierogis again, because I am a fool for pierogis. This time I chose mushroom and boiled. The former was a good move; it was mushroom season in Poland and the fungi were everywhere on menus. (A native told me that mushroom foraging in the fall is a national sport.) The latter was a mistake. Boiled pierogis are never as good as fried pierogis. But, like pizza, even a bad pierogi is pretty good.

Bar Bambino was a bit more expensive. The bill was again about $10, but for fewer dishes. Still, a bargain by any standards.

Leave a comment

I was as full as full could be as I walked back to my hotel along Nowy Świat, but was tempted to lunch yet again when I passed Bar Mleczny Familijny. I didn’t, but I poked my head in. I’m glad I did. It was the most beautiful Milk Bar I had seen. The voluminous menu was again on the wall as you entered. (No translations at all this time.) Ahead was a hollow wooden pillar that house the cashier, looking a bit like a confession booth. About the window, gold letters spelled out Kasa (cash register). On the side were the words Zwrot Naczyn (return of dishes).

The cashier booth at Bar Mleczny Familijny.

The room was snug and cozy, like some of the restaurants you find in New York’s Chinatown. The tables were white marble (or faux marble) and round, like cafe seating. The walls were wood-paneled and the light indirect, contributing to a soft glow in the room.

The dining room at Bar Mleczny Familijny.

I visited several modern restaurants while in Warsaw, and enjoyed very good food, including some excellent soups—I cannot stress this enough; the Poles are masters of soup—as well as some great steak tartare, another dish Poland is mad for. But if I return to Warsaw, I expect I will eat nowhere but Milk Bars. They feel like home somehow, though I have nothing to compare them to in my native country. And they feel kind: good food made by hand for a fair price. I expect they do to the residents of Warsaw as well.

Odds and Ends…

Fords Sloe Gin will return to shelves this a limited release this holiday season. The Mix wrote about the liqueur when it was first introduced in April 2022… Seed Library, the first permanent New York cocktail bar by Britain’s Ryan Chetiyawardana, will open in early November. It will be located in the Hotel Park Ave, 444 Park Ave South. … Mixteca in the West Village serves a breakfast burrito from midnight to 2 a.m. every day… Whiskey expert Robin Robinson’s new book, The History of Whiskey: in 100 Bottles, Barrels, and More, will be released on Tuesday, Oct. 21 … Red Rooster, the Harlem restaurant from Marcus Samuelson, will celebrate its 15th anniversary on Oct. 21… London restaurateur legend Jonathan Downey continues his comeback by opening another new London place with Satan’s Whiskers’ Kevin Armstrong helming the bar program again. It’s called Motoring and is describes as “a new, modern London-Italian in Fitzrovia.”… Bar Rêve, a new Cobble Hill cocktail bar from hospitality veterans Alexander Buchholz (formerly Ralph Lauren, Four Seasons) and Paris native Victor Triebel (Mandarin Oriental, Dante Beverly Hills, Maybourne Beverly Hills) has opened in the Carroll Gardens section of Brooklyn. It promised to bring “Belle Époque Paris magic to Brooklyn, pairing refined hospitality with a cocktail program rooted in the classics—with a twist.”

Leave a comment