Milwaukee has one of the richest cultures of any city in The United States. Ask any local to name what makes their city special and they quickly run out of fingers.

Lest we forget what those culinary and cultural blessings are, The Milwaukee Mix has taken it upon itself to catalogue the sui generis things that make this town what it is. I was born and partly raised in Milwaukee and, before moving back recently, visited several times every year, so I already had a pretty good idea of what attractions belonged on this list.

But, to make sure we weren’t missing anything in our research, we polled a collection of redoubtable Milwaukeeans and Wisconsinites including John Dye, owner of Bryant’s Cocktail Lounge and At Random; local actors and directors Joel Kopischke and Alan Kopischke; local costume designer Karin Kopischke; Peter Wilt, soccer team owner, history maven and inventor of the Schlabst; Milwaukee Rep staffer Nathan Schaefer; Ira Koplowitz, owner of the bitters and liqueur maker Bittercube; and Mikel McGee, owner of 414loral florist.

The list is divided into five sections: Food, Drink, Culture, Sport, and Other. Otherwise, the items are in no particular order.

This post is dedicated to the late, lamented Pizza Burgers, a frozen food staple that would have been on this list if it hadn’t gone out of production last year.

FOOD

Pork Shank at Mader’s

There are many old-world German wonders on the menu at Milwaukee’s most famous German restaurant, but none as physically impressive as the delicious pork shank. It’s as close as you’re going to get to dining like Henry VIII or Fred Flintstone.

Custard at Leon’s

There are many great custard stands in Milwaukee—including Gilles, Kopp’s and Oscar’s—but none look as much like fever dream out of the 1950s as Leon’s Frozen Custard. The neon alone makes it worth the visit.

Butter Burger at Solly’s Grille

The Milwaukee area’s most famous, and nationally recognized, burger. The Butter Burger originated here. The place is small and the service leisurely and idiosyncratic. But there is a definite payoff.

Shopping at Usinger’s

The Usinger family has been making sausage (with the help of a certain contingent of elves) on Old World Third Street longer than any Milwaukeean has been alive. You can buy their bacon, summer sausage, and bratwurst at any supermarket in Wisconsin. But there’s something magical about visiting the home base, with its marble, murals and career clerks.

Burek at Three Brothers Restaurant

You’ll wait an hour for the specialty at this 1950s Serbian landmark in Bayview, housed in a gorgeous old Schlitz “tied house.” But you won’t regret it. And you can bide your time feasting stuffed grape leaves, Serbian salad and chicken dumpling soup.

Chili at Real Chili

This idiosyncratic greasy spoon, founded in 1931 by a chef who used to work at John’s Chili in Green Bay, does things its own way. The dark, grainy, suet-like chili is poured over noodles and/or beans (your choice), with side cups of onions, cheese, jalapeños and oyster crackers. The Marquette location feeds the college students; the downtown location, with its lonely facade and Hopperesque counter, feeds the rest of the city. Don’t sleep on the chili dog, which may be the best in the city.

A Burger at Night Owl Drive-In

The best reason to head to Mitchell Airport, even if you’re not catching a plane. And probably the best non-butter-burger in Milwaukee. It practices iffy operational hours, but it’s still worth the effort to try and catch the seasonal stand open.

Pasties at Reynold’s Pasty Shop

The best pasty in town come out of a no-frills, hole-in-the wall on Burleigh Avenue. The shop has made the hearty Cornish delicacies for 70 years. Each one is made by hand, so there’s sometimes a wait, but it’s worth it. As of this writing, the fate of the place is up in the air. The doors have been closed for weeks and the website says, “Due to family matters, we are currently closed until further notice.” Let’s hope it’s not permanent.

Chicken at Goodkind

Few restaurants in Cream City have the effortlessly chill, cool vibe of this Bayview mainstay. Take a seat at the U-shaped bar, get one of Katie Rose’s delicious cocktails, and order the chicken.

Roasted Duck at Kegel’s Inn

Milwaukee’s second-most-famous German restaurant, after Mader’s, is a cozier, less grand experience, and all the more charming for it. The menu is solid across the board, but there’s something special about the duck.

Schnitzel at Jack Pandl’s Inn

This mirage-like supper club, right in the middle of ritzy Whitefish Bay, makes one of the best weiner schnitzels I’ve ever had. They’re also one of the last places around that make the dessert German Pancake.

Supper Club Experience at The Packing House

Milwaukee, being urban, doesn’t possess a lot of supper clubs. So thank goodness for the 51-year-old, family-owned The Packing House, which looks out onto Mitchell Airport. It’s fancier than your average supper club, but the bill of fare is the same. “I love bringing out of town guests here,” said Koplowitz. “The cocktail lounge is a perfect time capsule, the fish fry is solid, and the ambience screams old Milwaukee.”

Friday Buffet at DanDan

This tribute restaurant to classic Chinese-American cuisine is great enough during regular dinner hours. But the real pro move is the $30 all-you-can-eat buffet on Fridays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. It often features dishes that are not on the regular dinner menu.

Dinner at Birch

Birch is currently the most nationally celebrated restaurant in the city, and with good reason. Few do as well as chef Kyle Knall and wife and co-owner Meghan Knall in hitting the heights on food, wine pairing and cocktails. Do the seasonal tasting menu to get the best of all worlds.

Speed Queen BBQ

The best barbecue in Milwaukee is served in a nondescript building that looks like— and has a name like—a laundromat. Outside the door a sign reads: “Best Bar-B-Q Pit in Our City, Smoked Hickory—Oak—Maple—Sweet Apple Wood. That’s Why The Bar-B-Q Tastes So Good. Ask Anyone in Our Neighborhood.” The sign is long-winded. But it’s right. Founded in 1956 by Betty Gillespie and Leonard Partee.

Hup’s Pizza

Some of the best thin-crust pizza in Milwaukee comes out of a small, green-red-and-white, cement-and-wood bunker on W. Hampton Avenue that only does take-out business. The pies do not skimp on the cheese or toppings. Business is cash only. Eugene Lacher founded the business in 1964. Bobby Rogers owns it now. I have no idea who Hup was.

Sil’s Mini-Donuts

Yet another one of Cream City’s culinary quirks. The weirdly-shaped building on North Avenue is as small as the donuts it serves until 10 p.m. every night.

#83 at Odd Duck

One of the most reliably creative meals to be had in the city since it opened in 2012. One of Odd Duck’s many delightful quirks is they never name their cocktails, they number them. #83, their take on a Gin & Tonic, is particularly popular.

Pizza at Zaffiro’s

Milwaukee has its own style of pizza, with a cracker thin crust and an emphasis on sausage. And nobody epitomizes it as well as Zaffiro’s, the pizzeria that has been slinging pies since 1954. No crust is more crispy, no sauce more tangy, no lump sausage more flavorful. Be sure to eat it in the original space on N. Farwell, which has the perfect red-sauce-joint atmosphere.

Cream Puffs at the Wisconsin State Fair

Is it possible to visit the Wisconsin State Fair and not visit the Cream Puff Pavilion to get an enormous homemade cream puff? Yes. But we wouldn’t recommend it. And what would you tell your friends and family in defense?

Spicy Everything at Sze Cchaun

This spartan restaurant in a strip mall in West Allis may be the best Chinese food in the city. Make sure you keep your water glasses full. And don’t neglect the most unusual dishes that highlight pig knuckles and pork intestines. This isn’t the place to play it safe and order egg rolls.

The Monthly Special at Bunzel’s Meat Market

It’s hard to decide what to buy when you’re at this peerless, most charming of butchers. But you can’t fail with the monthly meat special, where $20.26 gets you two chicken patties, a chicken, a pound of ground chuck and two other rotating cuts of meat.

Friday Fish Fry Somewhere

Everyone in Milwaukee thinks they know who serve the best Friday night fish fry. Everyone is right. Go to the one that makes you happy. And order the lake perch.

A Beer and a Bratwurst at The Vanguard

A beer-and-brat loving town like Milwaukee needs at least one place where hipsters can get an “elevated” version of that dynamic duo. Bayview’s The Vanguard is it!

Corned Beef Sandwich at Jake’s Deli

Milwaukee’s longest-standing Jewish deli, founded in 1955 by Polish immigrant Jake Levin, isn’t much on atmosphere (the wonderful old signage outside was sadly replaced some years ago), but it still delivers in terms of juicy, Milwaukee-style corned beef and pastrami sandwiches (toasted bread, Swiss cheese). The quality of the food has improved since the days when the deli was owned by MLB’s Bud Selig, who sold the business in 2022.

Schaum Torte

You can get this old-world German fruit-and-meringue dessert at many supper clubs and old German restaurants around town. And you can’t get it anywhere else in the country. Enjoy it while you can!

DRINK

Ice Cream Drinks at At Random

Ice Cream drinks are abundant in Milwaukee, but nobody focuses on them as intently as At Random, the Bayview bar that has stood at the corner of S. Delaware and E. Russell since 1964.

Tom and Jerrys in the Tom and Jerry Room

Bryant’s is almost alone is keeping up Milwaukee’s legacy as a city where you can get a fresh Tom & Jerry during the yuletide weeks. They don’t make it easy to visit. The Tom & Jerry Room, located in a nook on the second floor, is only open on certain days in November and December for limited hours. So be sure to call ahead before you go.

Old-Fashioned at Bryant’s Cocktail Lounge

Milwaukee’s most famous, most historical and most beautiful cocktail bar. Founding in the 1930s, frozen in the 1970s. Their cocktails are pulled from an old rolodex replete with original concoctions. Start with their Brandy Old-Fashioned, which is unique and served in a singularly-shaped glass. From there, move on to the Pink Squirrel, a drink the bar has a close association with.

A Martini at Elsa’s

East-coast hauteur and design on Cathedral Square. And 1990s-sized Martinis which are arguably the most famous in town. (Be sure to specify your brand of gin or vodka or you’ll get Seagram’s.)

The Bubbler

In truth, the Bubbler is a typical Milwaukee tavern. But there there are the differences. The name, for starters. Then the slogan: “Where Milwaukee Drinks.” Then the second slogan, “Thirst on Howell III.” (The bar is on Howell Avenue. For the young folks, that’s a “Gilligan’s Island” reference.) Then the fact that they make one of the best pizzas in town in the back, Vinchi’s, and you have to wait 40 minutes for a pie. It all adds up.

The Uptowner

One of the oldest operating bars in Milwaukee and one that stubbornly holds on to its independent, iconicastic personality. In case you didn’t know: the Uptowner doesn’t care what you think.

Tiki Drink at Foundation

Milwaukee’s oldest and greatest tiki bar is a tropical oasis inside what seems like a normal residential house, where the only indication of the dark, yet colorful world that lies inside is an Easter Island head affixed to the side.

Wolski’s Tavern

Milwaukee’s favorite neighborhood bar. The blueprint for the classic Wisconsin local, writ large. You don’t have to close it to love it.

Choose Your Adventure at The Mothership

The Mothership is the rare bar when you can have it be whatever you want it go be—Bucks bar, tiki bar, craft cocktail bar, dive bar—because Mothership refuses to be pigeonholed.

An Underberg, Fried Cheese Curds (and Free Popcorn) at Von Trier

This longstanding Germanic bar at the corner of North and Falwell Avenues recently got a new lease on life when bar owner John Dye bought it. But don’t worry, the popcorn’s still free. Don’t miss the Pabst Mansion chandelier in the front room and the Karl Ratzsch chandelier in the back.

Bloody Mary at Sobelmans

What more is there to say about the Bloody Mary King of Milwaukee, where you can get your eye-opener garnished with anything from a cheeseburger to a whole fried chicken? Even the basic $9.50 Bloody is topped with celery, pickled Polish sausage, Colby-jack cheese, shrimp, lemon, grape tomato, brussels sprouts, pickled asparagus, and pickled mushroom.

The Safehouse

The concept is cheesy. The entry process is tedious. The staff are often rude. And the drinks aren’t that good. But you got to hand it to the place. The Safe House, which opened in 1966, figured out Americans like unmarked speakeasy 34 years before the cocktail renaissance came along.

CULTURE

“Streets of Old Milwaukee” Exhibit at the Milwaukee Public Museum

This is the stuff that childhood memories have been made of for generations of Milwaukee children. Created in 1965 and meant to depict the city as it existed at the turn of the 20th century, it was one of the first walk-through dioramas in the world. Nobody’s happy that the museum is moving at the end of 2026, or feels reassured that the replacement “Streets” will be as satisfying. So go as often as you can this year. And don’t forget to go to the desert diorama and press the button to activate the automated rattlesnake.

The Milwaukee Art Museum

Milwaukee already had an iconic art museum, the War Memorial designed by Eero Saarinen. But that was not enough. In 2001, they topped that when they built an extension designed Spanish architect Santiago Calatrava, and therefore became home to one of the most beautiful museums in the world.

The Milwaukee County Zoo

In business since 1892, and still one of the best—and most humane—zoos in the nation.

The Domes

No city has a botanical garden quite like the swinging one in Milwaukee. It’s formally named the Mitchell Park Horticultural Conservatory, but everyone called it The Domes. Built in 1964, the three domes house ecosystems that are floral, tropical and desert. There was recent talk that the Domes should be demolished, but thankfully that nonsense was denounced for the heresy it is.

A Concert at Summerfest

The world’s greatest music festival, adorning Lake Michigan since 1968. If you don’t see at least one of the hundreds of concerts held here a year, what are you even doing with your life?

“A Christmas Carol” at the Pabst Theatre

The Milwaukee Repertory Theater, one of the nation’s greatest regional theaters, takes advantage of its gorgeous next door neighbor, the 19th Century Pabst Theater, to stage this Christmas classic every year for the past 50.

Frank Lloyd Wright Burnham Block Houses

Once upon a time, Frank Lloyd Wright, Wisconsin’s most famous architect, tried to mass produce affordable Wright-style dwellings for the masses. It didn’t work out. But these six examples survive on Burnham Street. One’s even a B&B!

Oriental/Downer Theaters

Milwaukee’s twin classic movie houses are now owned by the same entity, Milwaukee Film. The Oriental is all 1920s rococo grandeur. The Downer is a reminder of how beautiful humble neighborhood movie theaters once were.

The Commercialists Playing Vince Guaraldi at The Jazz Estate

Only this genius jazz trio, hosted at this genius jazz joint, realized the simple truth that people want to listen to “A Charlie Brown Christmas” played live at Christmas.

The Black Holocaust Museum

This museum was created in 2006 by a man, James Cameron, who escaped a lynching and dedicated his life to compiling and preserving documentation about the violence inflicted on Black Americans. It’s followed a rocky, opened-and-closed path since them, but has been fully open since 2022. “I was lucky to live close to the museum when it was still a one-man operation,” said Nathan Schaefer. “You called Dr. Cameron up to make an appointment. He would talk to you about his experience and then leave you to browse the collection.”

SPORT

Duckpins at Koz’s Mini Bowl

How could you not love a bar called Koz’s Mini Bowl? Though the owner periodically threatened to close or sell, so far Koz’s is still keeping the torch burning for duckpins, the once widely popular mini version of bowling.

Bowling at The Holler House

Home of the oldest sanctioned tenpin bowling alley in the United States, which is actually tucked down a flight of stairs below the dive-like bar proper, which was founded in 1908. But call ahead to reserve: they have to arrange for human pinsetters to be on hand or you can’t bowl. It’s still in the Skowronski family.

Tailgating at Miller Park

Green Bay has Lambeau Field for pre-game feasting. We have American Family Field, home of the Brewers—”and called it Miller Park,” adds John Dye. (Heck, I still call it County Stadium.) Tailgating is permitted in all lots (except employee parking lots and rideshare lot) with all vehicles occupying a purchased space. Don’t forget the bratwurst!

OTHER

Pfister Hotel Lobby

The lobby of Milwaukee’s (the country’s?) most gorgeous, 19th-century hotel is overflowing with artwork, period details and stately charm. There’s a bar opposite the check-in with live piano music and a mammoth stone fireplace if you want to linger and soak it all in.

Millie and Sadie at the Hilton

This is a relatively recent local tradition, but these two mini goldendoodles, lobby guardians of the stately old former Schroeder Hotel, endeared themselves to the city quite quickly since arriving in 2017. When they are off-duty, guests are crestfallen. But there’s always the pooches’ Instagram page!

Ray’s Wine & Spirits

If you were beamed into the center of this long-standing Wauwatosa liquor store, you might assume you were in Manhattan or Chicago. The selection is that good. Bonus points for the freezer of frozen pizza, custom Ray’s Bitters, the bar upstairs and the vintage signage outside.

Lisbon Storm Screen and Door

This store on Lisbon Avenue, founded in 1962, may be the one thing that unites all peoples in Milwaukee, no matter their neighborhood, class or race. Everyone who has ever needed a door of some kind has worked with the cool, confident experts at Lisbon. And everyone, to a man, things they are the best.

Turner Hall

This elaborate, magnificent building once served as home base for the Turners, a German-American athletic, cultural, and political association. There was a tavern operating inside until recently, allowing you to admire the interior. Hopefully it will open up again soon.

The Wisconsin Gas Building

What Milwaukeean, while driving through the city, had not glanced at the Art Deco 1930 Wisconsin Gas Building for a quick weather report? The large glass flame was added to the top in 1956. As the rhyme goes:

When the flame is red, it’s warm weather ahead. When the flame is gold, watch out for cold. When the flame is blue, there’s no change in view. When there’s a flickering flame, expect snow or rain!

G. Groppi Food Market

Whatever the ingredient you need to complete your homemade Italian meal, this Bayview institution, established in 1913 by Giocondo and Giorgina Groppi, has it in stock. Don’t forget to explore the place in its entirety. There is an excellent butcher, wine store and ever a bar hidden in the back.

Boswell Book Company

The memory of Harry W. Schwartz Bookshops, the greatest book sellers in Milwaukee history, and the soul of independent bookselling in the city, lives in this store on Downer Avenue, which was bought by former Schwartz employee Daniel Goldin in 2009 and turned into Boswell.

Renaissance Books

Milwaukee telegraphs its uniqueness the moment visitors disembark from their plane at Mitchell international Airport. What other city has a world-class used book store in its airport?

The Allen-Bradley Clock

If you haven’t had a Milwaukeean inform you this was, for nearly half a century (from 1962 until 2010), the world’s largest four-sided clock, you haven’t lived here very long. We are proud of this.

The Bronze Fonz

Sure, it’s dumb. But if the fictitious Arthur “The Fonz” Fonrarelli came from your city, wouldn’t you embrace that fact with a statue? Philly’s got Rocky, after all. Milwaukee loves The Fonz so much they had the stature—in places on Milwaukee’s RiverWalk just south of Wells Street—refurbished in 2022.

Beer Barons Corner at Forest Home Cemetery

Every city has one 19th century cemetery that was preferred by the civic big wheels. In Milwaukee, it’s Forest Home Cemetery. And when you’re talking big wheels in Milwaukee, you mean beer barons. At Forest Home, they are all cheek-by-jowl in one sections. Schlitz, Pabst, Blatz, Gettelman—they’re all here.

Do you feel we missed something? Hit the button below! We may include it on next year’s updated list.

