Last night, at the 2024 awards ceremony for the International Association of Culinary Professionals, held at the New York City College of Technology in Brooklyn, The Mix walked away a winner.

This newsletter was honored in the Food Writing category of Beverage-Focused Column! We couldn’t have been more shocked or more pleased.

I wasn’t at the event, as I’ve been in Door County, Wisconsin, all week, mixing up cocktails for the wonderful patrons at the Door Kinetic Arts Festival, an annual staging of writing, acting, dancing, film, music and performance art held at the Bjorklunden campus, founding by my brother Eric Simonson and brother-in-law Alan Kopischke. This is the 9th annual DKAF and, I have to tell you, I think this was the best one yet! I hope to see some of you next year for the 10th anniversary!

So, since I was in Wisconsin, Mary Kate represented The Mix at the awards ceremony, bringing along her son Richard for support. And it was Mary Kate and Richard who ascended the stage when the name of The Mix was unexpectedly called. I learned of the award via text!

The Mix is now one of the very few Substack newsletters out there to be so honored. We’d like to thank everyone at IACP for this recognition of our nearly three years of work. It’s been joyful and rewarding, and it’s gratifying to think it seems so to someone else.

But we’d also like to extend a heartfelt thanks to the most important people in this enterprise: our subscribers. Some of you have been with us since the beginning in January 2022, and many have made the generous leap to Bar Regular status and shine brightly on our Virtual Bar Wall. (At least two Bar Regulars were at the DKAF festival!) Thank you, thank you, thank you! We will continue to work hard for you and be deserving of your support.