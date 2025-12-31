The Mix with Robert Simonson

The Mix with Robert Simonson

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mary Kate Murray's avatar
Mary Kate Murray
16h

There were just so many special days, events, cocktails, meals, hotels...I feel like you have enough to fill a book with in just one year's worth--although I guess that's what The Mix posts are for! Cheers to the coming year-- one in which everyone is healthy and free to do the things they want there.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Lowell Edmunds's avatar
Lowell Edmunds
12h

Mary Kate, How right you are about Sir John Soane's house (Sir John Soane's Museum) in London. It's a must. In addition to everything else, it's a masterpiece of renovation, as a "serial renovator" of houses like me notices. (Not that any of the houses that Sue and I have owned have been in the same category with Sir John's.) Happy New Year to you and Robert. Lowell

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Robert Simonson
15 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Robert Simonson · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture