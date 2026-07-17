The New Orleans 40

It’s that time of the year—hot, sweaty and humid—when Tales of the Cocktail stages its annual, week-long cocktail hour. So next week we will be heading down to New Orleans, where I’ve been going since 2006. This time we’re there for the whole week, allowing for plenty of visits to the city’s great restaurants and bars—both old and new.

I’m very excited to be a part of this coming Tuesday’s Living Legends, presented by Elayne Duff and Heaven Hill at Merchants Hall in New Orleans. It’ll be an opportunity to see colleagues and old friends, and meet new people while talking history.

The following day, I’ll be a judge with John Gakuru, Alessandro Palazzi and Anna Sebastian at the Procera US Cocktail Competition 2026.

Perhaps you, dear reader, are also venturing down to the Crescent City with an eye toward some fine eating and drinking. To that mind, The Mix is here reprinting the New Orleans 40, our round-up of the city’s greatest bars. We were gratified last year to find that many readers took the list up and visited many of the bars here tallied. You may notice a few changes from last year’s tally, but, on the whole, the drinking scene in America’s greatest and most varied drinking city remains pretty constant.

The businesses listed below (in alphabetical order) are limited to cocktail bars, wine bars, hotel bars, dive bars and neighborhood bars. I purposely omitted restaurant bars. New Orleans has many restaurants that have top-notch bars attached to them, including those at Compere Lapin, Broussard’s, Clancy’s, Sylvain, Cochon, Palm & Pine and Brennan’s. But, as good as those programs are, they are secondary to the kitchen, and the food coming out of the kitchen is the primary reason people visit these places.

As with last year, we reached out to some of the New Orleans bar industry stalwarts, city residents and long time Big Easy enthusiasts for insight. Their quotes and recommendations are peppered throughout

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And, now, the list!