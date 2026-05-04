A booth at The Cozy Inn, the oldest Chinese restaurant in the U.S.

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Over the past few months, we had been planning a trip to Montana. There were a few must-see stops at the top of our list. Among them was The Pekin Noodle Parlor in Butte, Montana, long identified as the oldest continuously operating Chinese restaurant in the country. It opened in 1911.

As recently as last week, we had been planning the trip. Then our friend John Dye sent us a link to a story reporting that Pekin had closed for good.

Our plan changed. We got in the car Saturday and drove to Janesville, Wisconsin, and had dinner at the Cozy Inn. We had previously visited in December and intended to return. But now the matter was urgent.

The old neon sign outside The Cozy Inn.

The Cozy Inn, which opened in 1922, is now the oldest continuously operating Chinese restaurant in the country. As we slid into our circular booth, I asked the owner, Tom Fong, if he had heard the sad/good news. He gave a sad nod. “We’re the oldest now,” he said. Fong had never been to Pekin. Now, like us, he would never experience it.

Judging by the amount of business that Cozy Inn enjoyed while we were there, others had heard the news as well. When we arrived at 5 p.m., nearly all the booths were full. When we left at 7 p.m., there was a line waiting for tables.

Or maybe Janesville has always appreciated the place.

The Cozy Inn was founded by Wong Wah. It opened its doors on Nov. 1, 1922. The building was only two years old at that point. There was a variety store called Connors on the ground floor.

It didn’t open quietly, but instead took out a large quarter-page ad in the Janesville Daily Gazette (which still publishes). It said Wan was the former owner and operator of China Inn, “which has been vacated,” and was at 409 W. Milwaukee Street, just two blocks away. (The building still stands.) The China Inn opened on June 25, 1921, and obviously didn’t last long. It was co-owned by one Harry Wong, who seemed to have left a lot of debts behind him. Wah rans an ad stating he was not responsible for any of Wong’s debts.

The Nov. 1, 1922, ad said that Wong Wah:

…desired to give his patrons better service and a more attractive place in which to eat… Extensive decorations and attractive booths make this (the home of real chop suey and chow mein) an eating place not to be duplicated in Janesville.

An opening day ad for The Cozy Inn in 1922.

Based on newspaper descriptions from 1922, the layout of the restaurant has not changed over the last century.

Cozy Inn continued to be aggressive in its advertising through its first years, touting its popularity with young people and the theater-going crowd. There were also constant small notices in the Gazette about what businesses and parties were dining at the Cozy Inn. These, one must assume, were placed by the restaurant itself.

In 1924, it advertised serving fried chicken on Fridays and Saturdays.

An early 1920s ad for The Cozy Inn.

In 1940, the Cozy Inn installed an air conditioner, greatly increasing its summer business. In 1946, the restaurant closed for 10 days in October due to a “meat shortage,” probably the result of the recent world war. In 1947, it stayed open to 5 a.m. (!!) on New Year’s Eve. (The Cozy Inn’s hours have always been generous, serving lunch and dinner and, in its early decades, staying open until the wee hours. Today, it opens at 11 a.m. on weekdays, 1:30 p.m. on weekends, and stays open until 9-9:30 p.m.)

The Janesville community seemed to use The Cozy Inn for every social occasion. Something called The Optimists Club began lunching there frequently in the late 1940s. The Soap Box Derby Banquet was held there on July 21, 1949.

On Sunday, May 9, 1947, a wedding between Yew Kuong Low and Ivy Sylvia Eng took places in the restaurant before an audience of 100. Low’s father, Shing K. Joe (also reported at Shing K. Low), was one of the owners of Cozy Inn.

Yew Kuong Low and Ivy Sylvia Eng at their wedding.

On Aug. 9, 1949, a banquet room with a capacity of 100 people was added, though for the life of me I can’t figure out where it was located, given the current size of the restaurant. Attendees at the grand opening received free chopsticks and soup spoons.

Shing K. Joe, the co-founder of Cozy Inn, died on Sept. 7, 1949.

Son Yew Kuong Low went into partnership with Ray and Bob Wong. In 1954, Low moved with his family to Madison and opened a new restaurant, Cathay House, while still retaining his interest in Cozy Inn. Cathay House, on Washington Avenue, stayed in business until 1997.

In the 1950s, at least, Cozy Inn was serving walleye. (This is Wisconsin, after all.)

In 1961, the food license at Cozy Inn transferred from Robert Wong to Howard Wong.

A 1950s ad for The Cozy Inn. Owner Robert Wong is pictured in the photo.

In an interview, current owner Tom Fong said, “It started with two brothers and then it went to one of their sons. Then, it went to another son and then a brother. So, it was like three generations of the Wong family. I personally knew David and Howard Wong, they were brothers, but their grandfather started the business.”

Fong’s mother, Marie Shum, bought the business in 1974 from the owners, whom she knew. Shum had been head chef at Toy’s, which was arguably the most famous Chinese restaurant in Milwaukee history, founded in 1904 and lasting nearly a century. She was also a head chef at the Golden Dragon and Golden Palace.

Beyond the Toy’s connection, Fong’s parents had another rendezvous with history. Fong’s father, Wing Sun Fong (also known as Fang Lang), was a survivor of the Titanic! His story, along with that of five other Chinese survivors, became the subject of the 2021 documentary The Six, which was executive produced by James Cameron.

Lang survived by floating atop a large door, a scenario that will be familiar to anyone who saw Cameron’s movie. (Tom Fong did not find out about his father’s Titanic history until 20 years after his father died in 1986. Wing Sun Fong married and started a family very late in life.)

Shum and her husband, Fong’s stepfather, became the chefs. Fong was only 14 at the time. Fong, 66, worked for a time at the GM plant that employed many people in Janesville until it closed in 2009. After that, he and his wife focused on running Cozy Inn.

The entrance to the second-floor restaurant Cozy Inn.

Like the Pekin Noodle Parlor, Cozy Inn is located on the second floor of a two-story building. There is an Irish pub on the first floor. You open a door under a red, pagoda-like awning and ascend a steep flight of stairs.

The telephone booth at the Cozy Inn.

At the top, you open another door, which places you directly opposite the hostess stand. Behind you is an old wooden phone booth.

On the wall beyond, are framed pictures displaying all the awards the restaurant has won. Above these is an old-fashioned clock. The dropped ceilings are low.

The front dining area of the Cozy Inn.

It is not a large restaurant. To the right are a line of red booths along each wall and some tables in the middle of the floor. There are red curtains in the front windows. The lighting from the wall sconces and decorative chandeliers is dim.

The gorgeous circular booths at The Cozy Inn.

The old-world beauty of that room notwithstanding, the real catbird seats at the Cozy Inn are to the left: eight perfectly circular, brown-vinyl booths—four on each side—with walls higher than any head. I’m sure such booths were common once upon a time, but I’ve never seen their like anywhere else.

The menu, which is bound in a bright red, thick plastic cover, is extensive, divided into typical sections of various meat bases and “chef specialties,” as well as “Chop Suey or Chow Mein,” Fried Rice and Egg Foo Young. It is expressive of the restaurant’s early-to-mid-century Cantonese cuisine.

Dinner for four.

Cozy Inn is particularly proud of their Chow Meins—which I agree are among the best dishes on the menu—and is locally famous for its egg rolls, which taste slightly of peanut butter and are adored by their patrons.

All the entrees are served in the footed silver covered dishes that were once common at all Chinese restaurants but are now almost never seen. We have previously seen them at Eng’s in Kingston, New York, a favorite restaurant of The Mix.

Because this is a Wisconsin restaurant, there is a section of Ice Cream Drinks, including typical ones like the Pink Squirrel and Grasshopper and more unusual ones like the Tumbleweed and Southern Belle.

And because this is an old-school Chinese restaurant, there is a list of quasi-tiki, “Polynesian” cocktails like the Singapore Sling, Mai Tai, Blue Hawaii, Scorpion and Pina Colada.

The drinks are not sophisticated, but they are colorful.

All are made in a small service bar tucked near the back of the restaurant and most are prepared in a blender and served in a large wine glass.

Cozy Inn, like other Chinese restaurants of its era, is not very particular about the spirits they use in their drinks. The shelves in the service bar are lined with basic spirit brands and bottom-shelf liqueurs. Drinks come out bright pink, bright green and bright blue. But, then, the point of the drinks list is to have a bit of retro fun.

Suzie Wong’s Drink Special, a Cozy Inn original.

That said, I had one excellent cocktail there, and it turned out to be an original. It was called Suzie Wong’s Special Drink. Being the ex-theater writer I am, I recognized the name as a reference to the 1958 Broadway play The World of Suzie Wong, and the subsequent 1960 movie. I confirmed this with owner Tom Fong, who said I was the first person who ever caught the reference.

The drink was created by Amanda Fong, who told me, “I’ve been making that drink for 38 years.” I asked her what the ingredients were. It is composed of white rum, Myer’s dark rum, orange curaçao, grenadine, orange juice, lemon juice and pineapple juice. It was delicious and far surpassed the other cocktails I’ve tasted there.

I wish I could print the exact recipe, but Amanda insisted it was a secret.

The hostess station.

Speaking of the theater, Tom Fong’s father’s story will reach the New York stage next year. The Six has been adapted into a play called The Unsinkable, written by Frances Ya-Chu Cowhig and directed by Aya Ogawa. It will play at the Perlman Performing Arts Center February 10 to March 7, 2027.

We plan to attend the show. We also plan to dine at The Cozy Inn as often as possible. It is a time portal to another era and the owners couldn’t be nicer. Moreover, we can’t afford to lose another one of these classic Chinese restaurants. Janesville must not become the next Butte.

Fundraising for Brooklyn Org - One Tasty Night

East Coast Folks: Don’t forget to get your tickets for “Sandwiches of History’s One Tasty Night” at Brooklyn Brewery this Wednesday, May 6. Eat and drink your way through the evening with your special hosts Sother Teague and Garrett Oliver. Sponsored by Court Street Grocers, Brooklyn Brewery, Ford’s Gin and Old Forester. Get your tickets here.

Lasts Chance to Have Cocktails With the King

Bryant’s Cocktail Lounge and The Mix with Robert Simonson are proud to present a new speaking series in honor of the tenth anniversary of Simonson’s quintessential cocktail renaissance history, A Proper Drink.

The first event of the series takes place on May 11. Help Bryant’s give a warm Milwaukee welcome to King Cocktail himself, Dale DeGroff, who is visiting Milwaukee for the first time. Dale will be curating a special cocktail menu, and Dale and Robert’s books will be available for sale. Buy tickets here.

Odds and Ends…

When was the last time you went to the New York Transit Museum at 99 Schermerhorn in downtown Brooklyn? We suggest you go this week to see the talented photographer, Christopher Payne’s show there… On May 5 at Gage & Tollner, celebrate the 50th Anniversary of Edna Lewis’ cookbook, The Taste of Country Cooking with chefs Leah Branch, Adrienne Cheatham, Sohui Kim and Mashama Bailey. Buy tickets here and help raise funds for the ELF foundation…Patty Dennison and Ally Marrone’s new cocktail bar Kinda Nice opens in Brooklyn this week on May 7 and, considering they are really nice and really talented, this should be a good one… We at The Mix do not need an excuse to go to any piano karaoke, but should you need one: Lu’s Piano Lounge is hosted by Leslie Goshko and takes place at Lucinda’s in the East Village and starts early, at 5p.m., so there’s three excuses for you… The Chicago Cocktail Classic will take place June 14 and feature appearances by dozens of bars. There’s talk of Robert Simonson making an appearance that day!… While we are on the subject of classic cocktails, there is a lot of big news coming about The Martini Expo, so mark your calendars for next September 17-20, this is going to be a fantastic event… Taratsa Hospitality Partners of Chicago and Milwaukee-based experiential hospitality firm The Afterglow Group announced the grand opening of Discourse Coffee in Chicago’s Fulton Market on May 4… The “Patty Collab Series” at Bar Kabawa, the highly acclaimed New York bar from Chef Paul Carmichael and Momofuku, will kick off this week with Torrisi’s Jamaican Beef Ragu Patty, offered May 19-21. Future patties will be provided by Sunn’s, Strange Delight, Win Son, Salty Lunch Lady and Ha’s Snack Bar. The series will run on a monthly basis from May through October with the limited-edition patties offered Tuesday-Thursday starting at 5:30 p.m… Gin & Luck, the hospitality group behind Death & Co, announced the launch of “Fashioned,” described as “a first-of-its-kind membership community that brings together cocktail education, digital engagement, and real-world hospitality. Designed for both industry professionals and curious enthusiasts, Fashioned marks a significant evolution for the company—extending its expertise beyond the bar and into a connected platform built for learning, access, and community.” Fashioned is available beginning May 11, For more information or to become a member, visit fashioned.deathandcompany.com… Milwaukee Brewers fans may want to join the Hot Dog Club. $69.99 gets you a Hot Dog Club jersey and a free hot dog at every game you attend.

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