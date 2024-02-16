Differing techniques that are used to mix a cocktail have been a source of controversy lately. The art of throwing cocktails, in particular—an old world method that has made a big comeback in the last couple of years, particularly in New York—was the source a kerfuffle earlier this month.
The Mix with Robert Simonson is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a paid subscriber. Go ahead! Give it a stab!
But as cocktail circles dissect the relative merits of stirring, shaking, throwing, rolling, dry shaking, reverse dry shaking, whip shaking, and more, there’s one method seemingly nobody talks about.