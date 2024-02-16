Differing techniques that are used to mix a cocktail have been a source of controversy lately. The art of throwing cocktails, in particular—an old world method that has made a big comeback in the last couple of years, particularly in New York—was the source a kerfuffle earlier this month.

But as cocktail circles dissect the relative merits of stirring, shaking, throwing, rolling, dry shaking, reverse dry shaking, whip shaking, and more, there’s one method seemingly nobody talks about.

