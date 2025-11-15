What can a cocktail writer do when in Florence but sample as many Negronis as possible?

Few cocktails are as inextricably linked to one city as that bitter aperitivo is to this cradle of the Renaissance. At least, that is the case now. When I last visited Florence in 2000, nobody was making a big fuss over the Negroni. At that time, the pre-Prohibition cocktail was still fairly obscure at best.

In the quarter century since, however, the armies of the Cocktail Renaissance—see, mixed drinks had their own artistic rebirth!—have dragged the mixture of gin, sweet vermouth and Campari back into the international spotlight. Now, it can be ordered anywhere and is one of the world’s most popular and riffed-upon cocktails.

As a result, Florence today lets it be known far and wide that it was the burg that birthed the drink. Outside Giacosa, the bar most closely associated with the Negroni, there is a shining gold plaque that reads: